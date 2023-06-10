Beyond Goals and Glory: Neymar's Fascination with Casinos and Gambling

Many consider the Brazilian footballer Neymar da Silva Santos Jr. the most prolific goal-scorer in his country’s history. He presently enjoys a contract until 2025 with French champions Paris Saint-Germain, where he shares the front line with Mbappe and Messi. But it’s not just Neymar’s football skills making the news recently. Thanks to a sponsorship deal with internet casino Blaze, a spotlight has been illuminating the player’s penchant for the poker table.

Passion for Poker

Apart from football, his greatest passion is poker. During the 2014 World Cup in his home country, Neymar started to dabble in playing the game. There were many similarities comparing the competitive elements he experienced playing soccer. In fact, he’s known across various poker circuits as being an aggressive, committed player. Whether shredding the football field, turning a card in a land-based casino, or when he goes to play online casino poker, his desire to win is a driving force. The following year, in fact, paparazzi spotted him in Barcelona enjoying the European Poker Tour Championships.

Throughout the early days, he tried to maintain a low profile. This was in spite of being the face of Team PokerStars and hosting regular charity games. But in 2018, after Brazil lost to Belgium in the World Cup, Neymar appeared at the Brazilian Series of Poker acting like a high roller. However, considering he started among a field of 300 semi and professional players, he still managed to finish sixth. He landed prize money of 80,000 Brazilian Reals.

The 2020 Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) saw him manage a very respectable 12th place with total winnings of $6,719. Two years on, he entered Event #26: $10,000 Limit Hold'em Championship to compete at the World Series of Poker gold bracelet event. Out of a field of 92 players, Neymar wasn’t able to reach the competition's second day.

His infatuation with the game is on display thanks to a poker tattoo on his right calf. Furthermore, Neymar actually named his dog "Poker." As for his variation of choice, he enjoys Texas Hold’em, yet sometimes plays Omaha and 7 Card Stud. His favorite hands are a pair of Tens and Jack Five. It’s obvious the footballer takes playing very seriously. Neymar states there’s a similarity between football and poker. For example, how one reads the game and opponents. Also, the moment to attack. He goes on to say he used to play cards a lot while with Barcelona and often played at PSG. The player claims to be a difficult read for opponents whilst castigating himself for playing too many hands. Every time he sits down to play, his sole aim is to win – whether it’s a contest with friends, online, or in a tournament.