Newlywed Couple Shot While Leaving Family Gathering in Georgia: ‘They Cherished Every Moment They Shared Together’

Georgia Newlyweds Couple Shot, 6 Gang Member Suspects Arrested: Cops
May 12 2023, Published 7:15 p.m. ET
By:

May 12 2023, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Police in Georgia have announced the arrest of six people in connection with a shooting ambush of newlyweds caught in the crossfire of a gang-related shooting, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On March 18, Antwan and Courtney Duncan-Penn were shot inside their car during a gang-related altercation, according to authorities.

Source: TIKTOK/@COURTNEYDUNCAN

Antwan died from his injuries and Courtney survived after being shot in the head.

The couple was married for only four months, WSB-TV reported.

Source: FACEBOOK/Antwan Freeway Penn

“She was the air that he breathed and the sparkle in his eyes and they cherished every moment that they shared together. Not only was he a loving and devoted husband, but an awesome father and great provider for his family,” according to his obituary that WSB-TV shared.

Antwan left behind five children.

Source: Unsplash
Police have announced the arrest of six suspects in connection to the shooting: brothers Donnellius Thomas, 22, and Zaydren Thomas, 20, Nekhi Parks, 18, Montrez Nix, 17, and Brian Massey Jr. and Nicholas Collier, both 15.

All six have been charged with murder, but the Albany Police Department only shared booking photos for five of the suspects.

Source: Unsplash

On May 10, police said at a news conference, revealing the suspects are known gang members and the Penns were shot in a case of mistaken identity, WSB-TV reported.

About 30 minutes to an hour before the Penns’ shooting, officials said a house belonging to one of the alleged gang members’ family was shot at.

Sgt. Lataevia Jackson said, “They were going out looking for those perpetrators. Mr. Penn and Mrs. Penn were coming from a family function,” WSB-TV reported.

Officials said the gang charges would be added on later.

