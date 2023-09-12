Home > Misc Sportsbet.io Affirms Long-term Partnership with Newcastle United FC Source: nsplash/Ryan Booth Newcastle upon Tyne, the home for the world-famous Newcastle United FC. By: Radar Staff Sep. 12 2023, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

The world-class online sports technology and betting platform Sportsbet.io confirmed its new partnership with Newcastle United FC. Sportsbet.io and Newcastle United can incentivize players with more football-related content through the partnership. The prominent figures of Newcastle United and Sportsbet.io have expressed their delight about the inauguration of the new collaboration between the platform and the football club.

The founder of Yolo Group, Tim Heath, commented that both sides share a similar vision to reach new heights in the sports industry. Yolo Group is the operating company of Sportsbet.io. They will achieve it by creating new digital innovations and unforgettable moments for dedicated supporters worldwide. "This is a great partnership for everybody involved and we thank Kalus Kenny Intelex and ISG for their invaluable contributions in making this a reality," said Heath.

Peter Silverstone, chief commercial officer of Newcastle United, said that he has first-hand experience working with Sportsbet.io and how revolutionary they were in the business. In his words, Sportsbet.io is a platform that advertises itself in the digital sports industry. Since 2016, the platform has engaged its members with reliable analytics, content, and features such as cryptocurrency betting.

Partnering with Newcastle marks a high-profile return for the platform. At the same time, the football club has recently re-entered the European football scene. Since Newcastle United’s partnership was made official, Sportsbet.io has become the latest in the lineup of the football club’s venerated partners. The club also partners with Sela, Noon, Carling, and Straight Line.

As a leading platform in the industry, Sportsbet.io has become one of the best online crypto sportsbook and casino platforms. Aiming to delve into the intricacies of sports betting, the company uses cryptocurrency to elevate the industry to new heights. Sportsbet.io takes pride in the speed and stability of its platform. Users can be free from lags and similar inconveniences when using the platform. To make the platform accessible, users can access Sportsbet.io both on PC and mobile.

Other than football, Sportsbet.io offers a variety of sports, such as basketball, tennis, American football, and boxing. With this variety, Sportsbet.io can attract punters with different interests to bet on their luck on the platform. To maintain interest and excitement from users, a slew of features and amenities are available on Sportsbet.io. 24/7 customer support, VIP service, responsible gambling service, and gambling therapy are top-tier customer support that can cater to the users' desires at any given time. Sportsbet.io is also an official partner of Southampton FC. After the club's relegation from the Premier League, Southampton is now playing in the Championship.

Features for fans from the partnership

Since the partnership started, online punters slash Newcastle United fans can have a better experience making online bets with Sportsbet.io’s platform. With high security and lower fees, Newcastle United fans can use cryptos such as Tether (USDT), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC) in Sportsbet.io. Fans of the football club are eligible to receive high-quality updates from the club in the form of blogs and news. In the info site of the partnership, Sportsbet.io and Newcastle United promise to deliver special promotions and content the fans have never experienced before.

If the fans are registered as members of Sportsbet.io, they are entitled to VIP privileges such as exciting incentives and rewards. Even better, they can get an invitation to watch Newcastle United’s games live and meet them in person if the fans are lucky. To earn VIP status and its benefits, fans can do several things. They can either play high-stake bets whenever they can on Sportsbet.io or raise their clubhouse level in the platform until they reach the higher tiers, where they subsequently become eligible for VIP status.