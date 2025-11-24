Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: New York Woman Arrested After 200 Animals and Elderly Mom, 95, Found Living in Filthy, Trash-filled 'Hell House' – 'It Was Deeply Disturbing'

Source: NICOLAS J LECLERCQ/UNSPLASH

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 24 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

More than 200 neglected animals – and a helpless 95-year-old woman – were rescued from a filthy home in New York's Suffolk County, where they were living in "deplorable," "unsanitary" and "overcrowded" conditions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now, investigators said the senior's 57-year-old daughter, Samantha Boyd, is charged with endangering an elderly person and animal cruelty – with the suspect's partner, Neal Weschler, 61, also accused of the latter crime.

Nightmare Scene

Suffolk County investigators discovered over 200 animals living in filthy, overcrowded conditions.
Source: NICOLE BASTER/UNSPLASH

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, authorities responded to a call alleging Boyd was hoarding animals at her Northport home, which is a certified wildlife rehab center.

Lawmen said the trash-filled residence contained dogs, cats, squirrels, ducks, pigeons, quail, rabbits, crows, starlings, geese, chipmunks, doves, chickens, hamsters, ferrets, guinea pigs, hedgehogs, voles, flying squirrels, parakeets, parrots, cockatoos, chinchillas, tortoises, turkeys and other species.

Authorities said some of the critters were living in overcrowded cages caked with waste and filth – and that the available food and water sources were unsanitary.

The DA's office also reports that the home was infested with spiders, insects and other pests, and that Boyd's mom was "confined" to a second-floor room and essentially trapped by the mounds of debris.

District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney described the Suffolk County rescue scene as 'deeply distressing.'
Source: ANTONIO ARAUJO/UNSPLASH

District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney calls the situation "deeply distressing."

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said: "The level of neglect was unconscionable as the animals were in poor condition and living in squalor."

Boyd's mother was reportedly removed from the home and is receiving care.

Rescue groups are rehabilitating more than 200 animals seized from a New York home.
Source: NIKITA GODUNOV/UNSPLASH

The DA's office says multiple rescue organizations responded to the premises to provide medical evaluations, shelter and ongoing rehabilitation for the 206 animals, adding that many will soon be available for adoption.

Boyd has pleaded not guilty. As of press time, Weschler has yet to enter a plea as he awaits his arraignment.

