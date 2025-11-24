EXCLUSIVE: New York Woman Arrested After 200 Animals and Elderly Mom, 95, Found Living in Filthy, Trash-filled 'Hell House' – 'It Was Deeply Disturbing'
Nov. 24 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
More than 200 neglected animals – and a helpless 95-year-old woman – were rescued from a filthy home in New York's Suffolk County, where they were living in "deplorable," "unsanitary" and "overcrowded" conditions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now, investigators said the senior's 57-year-old daughter, Samantha Boyd, is charged with endangering an elderly person and animal cruelty – with the suspect's partner, Neal Weschler, 61, also accused of the latter crime.
Nightmare Scene
According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, authorities responded to a call alleging Boyd was hoarding animals at her Northport home, which is a certified wildlife rehab center.
Lawmen said the trash-filled residence contained dogs, cats, squirrels, ducks, pigeons, quail, rabbits, crows, starlings, geese, chipmunks, doves, chickens, hamsters, ferrets, guinea pigs, hedgehogs, voles, flying squirrels, parakeets, parrots, cockatoos, chinchillas, tortoises, turkeys and other species.
Authorities said some of the critters were living in overcrowded cages caked with waste and filth – and that the available food and water sources were unsanitary.
The DA's office also reports that the home was infested with spiders, insects and other pests, and that Boyd's mom was "confined" to a second-floor room and essentially trapped by the mounds of debris.
District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney calls the situation "deeply distressing."
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said: "The level of neglect was unconscionable as the animals were in poor condition and living in squalor."
Boyd's mother was reportedly removed from the home and is receiving care.
The DA's office says multiple rescue organizations responded to the premises to provide medical evaluations, shelter and ongoing rehabilitation for the 206 animals, adding that many will soon be available for adoption.
Boyd has pleaded not guilty. As of press time, Weschler has yet to enter a plea as he awaits his arraignment.