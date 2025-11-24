EXCLUSIVE: New York Woman Arrested After 200 Animals and Elderly Mom, 95, Found Living in Filthy, Trash-filled 'Hell House' – 'It Was Deeply Disturbing'

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, authorities responded to a call alleging Boyd was hoarding animals at her Northport home, which is a certified wildlife rehab center.

Lawmen said the trash-filled residence contained dogs, cats, squirrels, ducks, pigeons, quail, rabbits, crows, starlings, geese, chipmunks, doves, chickens, hamsters, ferrets, guinea pigs, hedgehogs, voles, flying squirrels, parakeets, parrots, cockatoos, chinchillas, tortoises, turkeys and other species.

Authorities said some of the critters were living in overcrowded cages caked with waste and filth – and that the available food and water sources were unsanitary.

The DA's office also reports that the home was infested with spiders, insects and other pests, and that Boyd's mom was "confined" to a second-floor room and essentially trapped by the mounds of debris.