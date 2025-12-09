EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced New York Cop Jailed for Shooting Himself to Impress Ex — DA Slams 'Disgraceful' Lie That Cost Taxpayers Hundreds of Hours

The bizarre incident began when Trooper Mascia reported he was shot in the leg during a traffic stop by a "Black or dark-skinned" man wearing a balaclava mask and driving a Dodge Charger on October 30, 2024, say prosecutors. Mascia was taken to a hospital for treatment, and investigators recovered .22-caliber bullet casings at the supposed crime scene along Southern State Parkway.

But investigators were puzzled because they found "no video evidence, eyewitnesses, or license plates matching the description provided by the former trooper," says a report. A further probe revealed the tall-tale-telling trooper staged the incident by placing the shell casings at the scene, driving to a park where he wounded himself, and then drove back to the scene to report the shooting.

Investigators say they later recovered a .22-caliber rifle during a search of his family home three days later.