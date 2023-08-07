Desperate Search for Answers After Top New York Cancer Doc’s Murder-Suicide: Shot Her Baby and Then Turned Gun on Herself in Ghastly Horror

Dr. Krystal Cascetta , 40, is suspected of shooting her baby before turning the gun on herself on Saturday morning inside the $1 million Somers, Westchester home she shared with her husband.

Investigators are desperately searching for answers after a top New York cancer doctor allegedly killed her baby and then herself in a suspected murder-suicide over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 7:00 a.m., Krystal Cascetta entered her child’s room and shot her baby and then turned the gun on herself,” state investigators said in a statement .

According to New York State Police, the suspected murder-suicide occurred at approximately 7 AM on Saturday morning.

Also shocking are reports that Cascetta’s parents were at the Somers home when the suspected murder-suicide occurred on Saturday morning.

Her 37-year-old husband, Tim Talty , reportedly owns the protein bar company Talty Bars. The pair married in 2019 and it is believed their baby was born in March of this year.

Cascetta’s parents reportedly did not recognize the first gunshot but went to investigate after they heard a second gunshot moments later.

According to the New York Post , Cascetta’s parents were the first to discover their deceased daughter and grandchild after they heard two gunshots.

Meanwhile, neighbors told the Post that police were called to the doctor’s home “at least twice” before the suspected murder-suicide occurred on Saturday morning.

The door to the baby’s room was locked and, after breaking it down, they discovered Cascetta and her baby were dead.

“They had ambulances and police come to their house two, maybe three times this summer. At least twice,” neighbor Bob Stuart, 71, told the outlet. “I saw the police and ambulances arrive.”

“Our dog Bruno just started going bananas at 6:45,” Bob Stuart’s 47-year-old son, Brad Stuart, added. “I woke up to the dog freaking out, and I figured he really had to go out, so I took him out for a walk, and that’s when the police and the EMS, and everybody rolled up.”

“They’re very nice people, very pleasant, and they moved in about two years ago, and I’ve seen them maybe twice since then,” Brad said. “It’s horrible. How can he go on, losing your whole family all at once? How could she do that? It’s unbelievable.”