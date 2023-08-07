Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Deaths

Desperate Search for Answers After Top New York Cancer Doc’s Murder-Suicide: Shot Her Baby and Then Turned Gun on Herself in Ghastly Horror

Desperate Search for Answers After Top New York Cancer Doc’s Murder-Suicide
Source: Facebook
By:

Aug. 7 2023, Published 8:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Investigators are desperately searching for answers after a top New York cancer doctor allegedly killed her baby and then herself in a suspected murder-suicide over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Dr. Krystal Cascetta, 40, is suspected of shooting her baby before turning the gun on herself on Saturday morning inside the $1 million Somers, Westchester home she shared with her husband.

Article continues below advertisement
Desperate Search for Answers After Top New York Cancer Doc’s Murder-Suicide
Source: Facebook

According to New York State Police, the suspected murder-suicide occurred at approximately 7 AM on Saturday morning.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 7:00 a.m., Krystal Cascetta entered her child’s room and shot her baby and then turned the gun on herself,” state investigators said in a statement.

They added, “The scene is consistent with a murder/suicide.”

Dr. Cascetta reportedly worked as a Hematology-Oncology specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Article continues below advertisement
Desperate Search for Answers After Top New York Cancer Doc’s Murder-Suicide
Source: Instagram

Her 37-year-old husband, Tim Talty, reportedly owns the protein bar company Talty Bars. The pair married in 2019 and it is believed their baby was born in March of this year.

Also shocking are reports that Cascetta’s parents were at the Somers home when the suspected murder-suicide occurred on Saturday morning.

According to the New York Post, Cascetta’s parents were the first to discover their deceased daughter and grandchild after they heard two gunshots.

Cascetta’s parents reportedly did not recognize the first gunshot but went to investigate after they heard a second gunshot moments later.

MORE ON:
Deaths
Article continues below advertisement
Desperate Search for Answers After Top New York Cancer Doc’s Murder-Suicide
Source: Instagram

The door to the baby’s room was locked and, after breaking it down, they discovered Cascetta and her baby were dead.

Meanwhile, neighbors told the Post that police were called to the doctor’s home “at least twice” before the suspected murder-suicide occurred on Saturday morning.

“They had ambulances and police come to their house two, maybe three times this summer. At least twice,” neighbor Bob Stuart, 71, told the outlet. “I saw the police and ambulances arrive.”

“Our dog Bruno just started going bananas at 6:45,” Bob Stuart’s 47-year-old son, Brad Stuart, added. “I woke up to the dog freaking out, and I figured he really had to go out, so I took him out for a walk, and that’s when the police and the EMS, and everybody rolled up.”

“They’re very nice people, very pleasant, and they moved in about two years ago, and I’ve seen them maybe twice since then,” Brad said. “It’s horrible. How can he go on, losing your whole family all at once? How could she do that? It’s unbelievable.”

Article continues below advertisement
Desperate Search for Answers After Top New York Cancer Doc’s Murder-Suicide
Source: Mega

According to State Trooper Steven Nevel, the death of Cascetta and her almost 5-month-old baby has all but been confirmed to be the result of a murder-suicide.

“We know, 100%, without a doubt, that it was a murder-suicide,” Nevel said in a statement.

Cascetta’s husband was not home when the murder-suicide occurred.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.