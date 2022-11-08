Man Dismembered Girlfriend And Stuffed Her In Suitcases, Prosecutors say. Then He Lived With The Rotting Flesh For Weeks.
A woman was dismembered, stuffed in suitcases and left in a New York City apartment for weeks. Now, her boyfriend faces murder accusations, Radar has learned.
This Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office announced this week that Justin Williams, 24, was arraigned on Monday on charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse.
He was charged in connection to the death of his girlfriend, D’Asia Johnson.
Williams is being held without bond and isn’t scheduled to return to court until late January, prosecutors noted. He faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.
“This defendant is accused of the horrific murder and dismemberment of his former girlfriend. While we can’t erase the tragic and cruel death of D’Asia Johnson, we are fully committed to bringing this defendant to justice. I hope that this prosecution brings a measure of solace to D’Asia’s family and friends,” District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.
On Aug. 21, Johnson went home after work and returned to her East New York apartment, prosecutors said. She never left. Investigators say early the next day, Williams stabbed the victim nine times. Five wounds were to the front of her torso and four times to her back.
Johnson and Williams dated for several years.
No motive has been released in the alleged murder.
The victim’s remains were dismembered and stuffed in two suitcases, police said. Williams continued to live in the apartment and used towels and cleaning products to mask the smell.
Williams fled the apartment following a welfare check by building personnel who became concerned after not seeing the victim, prosecutors said. They called the police, who then found the victim’s remains.
Investigators identified Williams as the suspect and he was arrested.