New Year, New Glow: Why Celebrities Are Turning to goGLOW for a Skin-First Tan

As the new year begins, Hollywood’s wellness mindset is shifting in a noticeable way. From red carpets to Pilates studios, celebrities are embracing routines that prioritize longevity, balance, and skin health, and that philosophy now extends to how they tan. According to sources close to the beauty world, A-listers and reality stars alike are increasingly opting for skin conscious tanning solutions over harsh, outdated methods. Leading the conversation is goGLOW, a brand that has quietly become a favorite among celebrities who want a sun-kissed look without compromising their skin.

Unlike the rushed, overprocessed glow of the past, today’s aesthetic is intentional and personal. Celebrities are choosing to tan on their own schedules, in their own bathrooms, with formulas designed to support skin rather than stress it. That’s where goGLOW’s Whipped MOUSSE and SET IT Powder Kit come in.

The Whipped MOUSSE has become a staple for those who want full control over their glow. Lightweight, buildable, and easy to apply, it allows users to customize depth and tone while keeping skin feeling hydrated and comfortable. The SET IT Powder Kit completes the look by helping extend wear and maintain a smooth, flawless finish, something insiders say is especially valued during long shoot days and back-to-back events.

Beauty insiders note that stars such as Brandi Glanville and Hazel E have long embraced the brand’s skin first philosophy and have been spotted incorporating goGLOW into their personal beauty routines. The appeal is simple: control, quality, and confidence. What sets goGLOW apart is that celebrities don’t have to choose between at-home convenience and professional results. In addition to its at-home products, the brand operates locations nationwide where clients can book custom airbrush spray tans, tailored to individual skin tones and lifestyles by trained Glow Architects. For those on tight schedules or anyone preparing for a big moment, it’s the best of both worlds; personalized service with a skin first approach.

