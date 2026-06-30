New Jersey Is the Center of the Soccer World This Summer – Here's Why

The stadium is hosting eight matches across the tournament, from group stage games through the knockout rounds and then the biggest game in sport: the World Cup final. The schedule includes some genuinely mouth-watering matchups, including Ecuador vs. Germany and Panama vs. England, with the latter the kind of game that will see a huge crowd descend on East Rutherford in full voice.

For those following the action who want some skin in the game, licensed sportsbooks such as Betinia NJ provide comprehensive coverage of every match and stage of the competition.