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New Jersey Is the Center of the Soccer World This Summer – Here's Why

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June 30 2026, Updated 10:05 a.m. ET

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It's fair to say that New Jersey doesn't always get its flowers. The state funds the stadiums, hosts the teams, and picks up the tab, and then sees the credit go elsewhere. But this summer, that all changes. For the duration of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford is one of the most important venues in the entire tournament. During the competition, the MetLife Stadium is officially known as the New York New Jersey Stadium due to FIFA policy, but the address remains East Rutherford, New Jersey.

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The Match Schedule

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The stadium is hosting eight matches across the tournament, from group stage games through the knockout rounds and then the biggest game in sport: the World Cup final. The schedule includes some genuinely mouth-watering matchups, including Ecuador vs. Germany and Panama vs. England, with the latter the kind of game that will see a huge crowd descend on East Rutherford in full voice.

For those following the action who want some skin in the game, licensed sportsbooks such as Betinia NJ provide comprehensive coverage of every match and stage of the competition.

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What to Expect Inside the Stadium

The MetLife Stadium is a proper soccer venue. FIFA required natural grass to be laid over the standard artificial turf, and the seating bowl, open to the elements, means the noise generated by the crowd carries in a way that enclosed stadiums can’t match. The New York-New Jersey metro area is one of the most diverse regions in the whole of the United States, too, and that will show on match day. Expect packed sections of fans from Ecuador, England, Germany, and Panama to create an atmosphere more akin to a European sporting event than a traditional American one.

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The Final

The 82,500-capacity MetLife Stadium will host the iconic World Cup final on July 19, the most-watched sporting event on the planet, and it’s taking place in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Previously, the venue has staged the Super Bowl and the Copa America Centenario final, so it has history and experience when it comes to hosting huge events. Still, the World Cup final is on another level. The final itself will draw a global television audience that dwarfs all other sporting events, and it will be played out live around eight miles west of Midtown Manhattan at a venue that has become one of the great sporting destinations in the world.

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Getting There

Getting to the MetLife Stadium will require some planning. More than one million visitors are expected across the tournament, but transportation agencies have been coordinating large-scale logistics for years. Public transportation is strongly recommended. NJ Transit and Amtrak services from Penn Station are the primary routes, with enhanced security screening in place for all rail travelers. Driving is an option, but due to the large crowds expected, especially for marquee games such as the World Cup final, taking the train is the smarter call.

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Conclusion

New Jersey has spent at least $100 million to host matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including the showpiece final. The investment will prove to be worth it, especially after July 19, as its reputation as a destination for major sporting events will only be enhanced further. Then the area will finally get the credit it deserves.

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