Former 'RHOA' Co-Stars NeNe Leakes & Kandi Burruss Hug It Out, Put Years-Long Feud To Bed At Porsha's Wedding
The feud is over! Bravo alum NeNe Leakes buried her longtime beef with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss over the weekend, with the two making amends at Porsha Williams' wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned.
NeNe and Kandi were cordial for Porsha's ceremony and reception, even acknowledging each other during the festivities. The former RHOA co-stars had been at odds for years, with accusations of jealousy and bitterness. But despite all of the ugly times, they had good ones too.
Kandi discussed putting the feud behind them Monday on Amazon Live, revealing the duo even hugged it out one day after Porsha's wedding to Simon Guobadia.
"NeNe was very nice to me!" Kandi declared with excitement. "We spoke, we shook hands," she said about their first interaction.
"We definitely be having our ups and downs," Kandi admitted, revealing the next time they saw each other, she received an embrace.
"And then guess what? I ended up running into her again yesterday — the very next day — and we hugged it out," Kandi said, seemingly shocked. "Look at God!"
Their makeup seems to be genuine because when the Jasmine Brand shared the video of Kandi speaking on NeNe, the ex-Bravo star even showed love in the comment.
NeNe posted several hands-raising emojis, indicating she was happy with Kandi's version of events.
The ladies have been going back and forth for years, with NeNe claiming it was suspicious that she didn't get her own spin-off despite her massive following — when other RHOA stars did. While she didn't name Kandi, fans and her co-star made assumptions, leaving Kandi to call NeNe out at the last reunion she filmed.
NeNe also accused Kandi of calling her a racial slur, something the songwriter denied.
Things got worse when NeNe sued Bravo and others associated with the RHOA franchise, hurling accusations of racism, sabotage, and more. Despite her shocking allegations, Kandi didn't agree — adding more fuel to their already heated feud.
In June, Kandi addressed their battle.
"No, we don't talk. We don't have a good relationship in that sense," she told ET when asked where she stood with NeNe. "I don't know what the future would hold, but as of now, we don't have a good relationship, so we don't communicate."