'Part of The Problem': Neil Patrick Harris Slammed by PETA After Buying French Bulldog Puppy From Overseas Breeder
Neil Patrick Harris is being ripped a new one by PETA after he openly advertised that he acquired the latest addition to his family — a French bulldog — from a breeder, with the animal rights organization accusing the actor of turning a blind eye to dogs in need, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
“While animal shelters are in crisis, Neil Patrick Harris chose to turn his back on homeless animals in the U.S., and instead paid thousands to fly a purebred puppy from a breeder overseas," PETA spokesperson Moira Colley told RadarOnline.com Thursday.
"To top it off, he's promoting irresponsible breeders who glorify breathing-impaired dogs doomed to a lifetime of suffering. Good going, Neil ‘Part of the Problem’ Harris," PETA's statement concluded.
The How I Met Your Mother actor, 50, proudly tagged the breeder TomKings Puppies — a company based out of Budapest, Hungary, with a page on its website titled, How our puppies travel to their parents?
Arguing that TomKings Puppies gives you "access to more breeders than locally," the breeder insisted they've "helped hundreds of sweet puppies find their forever loving families in the US, which also meant that they had to fly overseas."
"Our farm is in Europe where we have been breeding French Bulldogs for more than 10 years, who travel to their parents in the US. Our breeding expenses are therefore much less and we can provide the highest quality at a reasonable price," the website states.
NPH shocked his fans when he debuted his brand-new puppy, Chunk, on Wednesday, tagging the breeder and turning off his comments on Instagram.
"Meet Chunk. We are enamored with this amazing French Bulldog. Except for the peeing everywhere. And the gnawing on everything. And the sibling rivalry. But otherwise, he’s the perfect addition to our family," he captioned a video of the pup, with a clip of the animal flying on a plane to get to New York City.
"Thanks @tom_kings_kennel for bringing Chunk into our lives. We’re in love! Oh, okay, gotta go, he just peed again," NPH added.
While he heavily included the breeder by repeating the company in the post and video and showing clips of them handing Chunk off, the actor mysteriously shut down his fans' ability to comment.
While PETA didn't appreciate all the love and attention NPH brought to the breeder, TomKings Kennel seemed appreciative of the opportunity.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The founders flew to the Big Apple for Chunk's drop-off and even snapped a photo with the award-winning actor. "This is how Neil Patrick Harris @nph met his TomKings Frenchie, Chunk," the company captioned the pic.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to NPH's team for comment.