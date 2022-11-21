Steph Curry's Former NBA Trainer Arrested On Drug & Sexual Assault Charge Following Alleged Incident In Boston
A private NBA trainer who has worked with some of the game's most famous players, including Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry, has been arrested on charges of sexual assault and drugging for intercourse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rob McClanaghan, 43, was apprehended in Rhode Island on Friday for an alleged incident that occurred in Downtown Boston.
RadarOnline.com has discovered he will be arraigned Monday as a Fugitive from Justice after being transported by the BPD Fugitive Unit for booking at their department facility.
His arrest marked the latest development in an investigation by the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
The Boston Police Department did not include details on when or where the alleged rape took place in their statement shared on Saturday, November 19.
Alongside the statement, Boston police included a warning about date rape drugs, advising the public to be aware of "the dangerousness of scentless, colorless, and tasteless drugs such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims."
"Other drugs commonly used in a similar fashion are GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid) or Ketamine," the advisory continued. "These drugs and substances can cause disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis, or unconsciousness, along with a host of other symptoms, leaving the potential victim vulnerable to the intentions of the suspect."
Prior to his arrest, McClanaghan worked with Curry, Nets star Kyrie Irving, Lakers player Russell Westbrook, and MVP Derrick Rose.
A Celtics spokesperson said McClanaghan is not employed by the team, according to WCVB.
McClanaghan is also a well-known speaker at corporate events.
"I've had an unprecedented view of greatness. I know what makes starters tick because I've helped make them tick," his bio online reads.
McClanaghan noted that over the past several years, he noticed "many of the principles and philosophies I've used on the court and written about in my book, Net Work, can and should be leveraged in corporate boardrooms and for professional sales teams."
"By combining inspirational stories with fundamental training drills, I'm the coach every aspiring business professional desperately needs," he continued. "I will get you from walk-on to the starting lineup."