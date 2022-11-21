Mother, Three Children Gunned Down After Protective Order Denied, Suspect In Custody
A South Carolina suspect who police say gunned down a mother and her three children after a protection order was denied was arrested, Radar has learned.
According to police, the mother's former boyfriend, Jonah Adams, 35, was arrested in connection to the deaths of 39-year-old JoAnna Cottle and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13, and 4-year-old twins Kinsey and Jayson Cottle.
Chesterfield police say the bodies of the mother and her three children were found at a home in the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road following a 911 call reporting a disturbance at the home a little before 5 a.m.
Police arrested Adams near his home in Waldorf, Maryland. He is reportedly the father of Kinsey and Jayson Cottle. According to authorities, JoAnna Cottle called police around 4 a.m. when she reportedly saw Adams outside the home wearing a camouflage mask.
"Ms. Cottle, the mother of the three children, called in reference to a possible intruder. As of our officers were responding, we were able to hear gunshots," Lt. Col. Chris Hensley with Chesterfield Police said. "Once the officers got on scene, they immediately entered the residence to find the suspect was gone. And then they found the four deceased victims... all from gunshot wounds."
According to police, Cottle had previously filed for a protective order, which was denied by a judge. Hensley said police worked with the AFT agents and other police in Richmond, Virginia and Maryland so they "were able to establish surveillance upon his residence in Maryland where he was seen and taken into custody."
Police have four first-degree murder warrants for Adams.
John Shisler, a neighbor of Cottle, said he heard strange noises just before 5 a.m. that morning. "Just thought I heard a car rolling down the road a little faster than normal for that time of night and this neighborhood," Shisler told WTVR.
Neighbors shared information with police while also grieving the losses. "I just wish this world wasn't as bad as it is," Nicole Rogers-Powell said through tears. "I'm so sorry that these babies are gone."