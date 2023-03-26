Mississippi Woman Allegedly Streams The Murder Of Her Husband On Facebook Live

A woman in Columbus, Mississippi is accused of shooting and killing her husband and streaming the entire thing on live on Facebook.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Unsplash

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff's Department, Kadejah Brown was arguing with her husband, Jeremy Brown, all through the night. Jeremy allegedly attempted to defuse the situation by leaving before being shot dead inside their home. The shooting took place at 7:30 Saturday morning, and the entire confrontation was streamed on Facebook Live to untold number of viewers.

Article continues below advertisement

Deputies were on the scene soon after the shooting and were able to take handgun used to commit the murder along with the shell casting of the bullet shot. Kadejah was charged with the murder of her husband and taken to the Lowndes County Jail where she still remains.

Source: unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

The Lowndes Count Sheriff's office released a statement on the same social media site the murder was streamed on following the arrest. The statement read, "A 28-year-old male victim who lived in the residence died from a single gunshot wound. It appeared that BROWN and the victim were involved in an argument that turned physical." "There was a history of domestic violence between BROWN and the victim. This was a tragic and senseless murder and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim," they continued. "Fortunately, Brown is in custody and we look forward to the criminal justice system holding her accountable."

Source: unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

This unfortunately isn't the first time a death was streamed on Facebook to an audience of people. Back in 2021, a man in Maryland gunned down his former girlfriend in Baltimore. He confessed to killings on Facebook Live before shooting himself and his ex-wife soon after. Police said Black fatally shot the woman moments later before turning the gun on himself. The couple’s two children were found unhurt in his gray BMW outside the woman’s apartment building, authorities said.

Powered by RedCircle

Article continues below advertisement

Facebook includes violence and murder as a bannable offense, but unfortunately devs and bots meant to catch these acts sometimes take several minutes after incidents happen to put the ban into effect and cut the stream.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.