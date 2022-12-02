Your tip
Argument Over Golf Game Ends With Nose Biting In Casino Parking Lot, Police Say

Dec. 2 2022

A man allegedly bit the nose off a person in a casino parking lot and now faces charges, Radar has learned.

Recently, police in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, arrested Mark Curtis Wells, 51, in connection to the case.

Officers were called to the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 and found the victim with a facial injury.

Investigators determined Wells and the victim had been arguing all day and into the night about a golf game. The argument ended when Wells bit the nose off the victim, according to reports.

Wells drove away in a Tesla before police arrived on the scene, according to reports.

Police issued a warrant for Wells and arrested him days later.

There was no word on what the dispute was over involving the golf game.

Wells was charged with felony mayhem and booked into jail, according to CrimeOnline. He was released on $50,000 bond about an hour later. He faces up to seven years in prison if he is convicted.

