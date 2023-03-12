Minnesota Father Kills 77-Year-Old Child Predator With Moose Antler Before Turning Himself In 'Covered In Blood'

A Minnesota father killed a convicted sex offender using a moose antler and a shovel before turning himself in to the police.

Levi Axtell had been suspicious of Lawrence Scully ever since he noticed the 77-year-old's vehicle parked at locations near where his children were at the time.

Once he found out about the old man's history as a child predator, he tried to file a restraining order. When that didn't work out, he decided to take matters into his own hands.