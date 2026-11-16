EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus 'Seeks Psychic Help to Contact Dolly Parton'
Nov. 16 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Grieving Miley Cyrus is desperate to communicate with late godmother Dolly Parton, so the Angels Like You singer plans to enlist the help of a psychic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Miley Cyrus Seeks Psychic Connection With Dolly Parton
The superstar recently stunned fans by revealing a bizarre bedroom set-up involving candles, flowers and a life-size Dolly mannequin – telling her Hollywood Bowl audience that lights began flashing when she asked the late country queen for a sign that she was present.
"Miley believes Dolly is still communicating with her," a source told RadarOnline.com. "She's looking for a psychic who can help her make direct contact. She wants more than flickering lights."
But sources claim loved ones are growing concerned.
An insider explained: "Everyone is worried she's becoming consumed with trying to reach Dolly instead of accepting that she's gone."