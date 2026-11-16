EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus 'Seeks Psychic Help to Contact Dolly Parton'

The superstar recently stunned fans by revealing a bizarre bedroom set-up involving candles, flowers and a life-size Dolly mannequin – telling her Hollywood Bowl audience that lights began flashing when she asked the late country queen for a sign that she was present.

"Miley believes Dolly is still communicating with her," a source told RadarOnline.com. "She's looking for a psychic who can help her make direct contact. She wants more than flickering lights."