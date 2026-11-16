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EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus 'Seeks Psychic Help to Contact Dolly Parton'

Miley Cyrus is reportedly seeking a psychic's help in an endeavor to make contact with Dolly Parton.
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus is allegedly seeking a psychic's help in an endeavor to make contact with Dolly Parton.

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Nov. 16 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Grieving Miley Cyrus is desperate to communicate with late godmother Dolly Parton, so the Angels Like You singer plans to enlist the help of a psychic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Miley Cyrus Seeks Psychic Connection With Dolly Parton

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Miley Cyrus is seeking a psychic to contact Dolly Parton, according to a source.
Source: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Miley Cyrus is seeking a psychic to contact Dolly Parton, according to a source.

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The superstar recently stunned fans by revealing a bizarre bedroom set-up involving candles, flowers and a life-size Dolly mannequin – telling her Hollywood Bowl audience that lights began flashing when she asked the late country queen for a sign that she was present.

"Miley believes Dolly is still communicating with her," a source told RadarOnline.com. "She's looking for a psychic who can help her make direct contact. She wants more than flickering lights."

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Loved ones worry Cyrus is becoming consumed with trying to reach Parton, an insider claims.
Source: Starbuck/ AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Loved ones worry Cyrus is becoming consumed with trying to reach Parton, an insider claims.

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But sources claim loved ones are growing concerned.

An insider explained: "Everyone is worried she's becoming consumed with trying to reach Dolly instead of accepting that she's gone."

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