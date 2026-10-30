EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas 'Makes Plans to Protect His Family Legacy'

According to insiders, the Wall Street star is determined to preserve and celebrate the Douglas legacy begun by his Spartacus legend father, Kirk Douglas , who died in 2020.

Michael Douglas knows he's begun the final act of his life at 82, so he's making plans for 57-year-old wife Catherine Zeta-Jones to manage his $400million fortune and family dynasty after his death , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders said Michael Douglas is preparing Catherine Zeta-Jones to manage his $400 million estate after his death.

But Michael's relationship with mortality is a lot more complex than that. Michael's half-brother Eric died at 46, and Michael's former business partner, the legendary film producer Steve Reuther, succumbed to cancer at just 58.

"Michael has a lot of people in his life who like to jokingly point out to him that his father, Kirk, lived to the age of 103 and Michael should try to break that record himself if he can," an insider said.

According to a source, his tongue cancer battle remains on Douglas' mind every day.

The source pointed out that the Basic Instinct stud, who recently published the memoir One Helluva Ride, endured his own dramatic battle with tongue cancer.

While Michael was declared tumor-free in 2011 after aggressive chemotherapy and radiation treatment, the source said the sensible superstar still thinks about the health crisis "every day."

"Michael understands life is short, and for all his financial success, which has been massive, he knows you can't take it with you," the insider shared.

"He is showing a lot of foresight by focusing on his memoir, his legacy, and enjoying his retirement with Zeta-Jones, but he has also taken steps to prepare her to manage his considerable estate when he's gone."