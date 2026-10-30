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EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas 'Makes Plans to Protect His Family Legacy'

Michael Douglas reportedly makes new plans to safeguard his family's legacy for future generations.
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas allegedly has made new plans to safeguard his family's legacy for future generations.

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Oct. 30 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Michael Douglas knows he's begun the final act of his life at 82, so he's making plans for 57-year-old wife Catherine Zeta-Jones to manage his $400million fortune and family dynasty after his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to insiders, the Wall Street star is determined to preserve and celebrate the Douglas legacy begun by his Spartacus legend father, Kirk Douglas, who died in 2020.

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Michael Douglas Haunted by Family Tragedies

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Insiders said Michael Douglas is preparing Catherine Zeta-Jones to manage his $400 million estate after his death.
Source: Joseph Martinez / PictureLux / MEGA

Insiders said Michael Douglas is preparing Catherine Zeta-Jones to manage his $400 million estate after his death.

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"Michael has a lot of people in his life who like to jokingly point out to him that his father, Kirk, lived to the age of 103 and Michael should try to break that record himself if he can," an insider said.

But Michael's relationship with mortality is a lot more complex than that. Michael's half-brother Eric died at 46, and Michael's former business partner, the legendary film producer Steve Reuther, succumbed to cancer at just 58.

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Michael Douglas Confronts His Own Mortality

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According to a source, his tongue cancer battle remains on Douglas' mind every day.
Source: Europa Press / MEGA

According to a source, his tongue cancer battle remains on Douglas' mind every day.

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The source pointed out that the Basic Instinct stud, who recently published the memoir One Helluva Ride, endured his own dramatic battle with tongue cancer.

While Michael was declared tumor-free in 2011 after aggressive chemotherapy and radiation treatment, the source said the sensible superstar still thinks about the health crisis "every day."

"Michael understands life is short, and for all his financial success, which has been massive, he knows you can't take it with you," the insider shared.

"He is showing a lot of foresight by focusing on his memoir, his legacy, and enjoying his retirement with Zeta-Jones, but he has also taken steps to prepare her to manage his considerable estate when he's gone."

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Catherine Poised to Protect Douglas Legacy

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An insider said preserving Kirk Douglas' film legacy is a priority for Michael.
Source: HNW-Photo/PictureLux / MEGA

An insider said preserving Kirk Douglas' film legacy is a priority for Michael.

The source stressed, Michael – who shares kids Dylan, 26, and Carys, 23, with Kill Jackie actress Zeta-Jones and son Cameron, 47, with ex Diandra Luker – is not solely concerned about the cash.

"It's about the films he and his dad made, and it's about making sure the family name lives on in Hollywood history well after Michael is gone," the insider said.

"This stuff was important to Kirk, and it's important to Michael. Catherine has spent the last 25 years learning about the legacy of the Douglas family, and now she is poised to be its guardian for decades into the future."

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