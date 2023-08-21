Meta Monopoly Revolutionizes NFT Animation: Hollywood Meets Web3

In a world where blockchain meets entertainment, Meta Monopoly emerges as a name you simply cannot ignore. This isn't just about pixelated punks or virtual lions; Meta Monopoly combines the cinematic brilliance of Hollywood animation with the revolutionary world of Web3.

Here's what's happening: There's a group of talented artists and animators in Hollywood. These folks aren't newcomers. They've been in the industry, giving life to our favorite characters in big studios. And now? They're taking their skills to a new frontier – Meta Monopoly. With this Web3 company, they're blending all their skill and passion for cartoons and animations with the magic of NFTs.