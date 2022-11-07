Recording Artist & Film Director Kameko Tarnez Is Hollywood's Next Big Thing

Female leading ladies are the new box office draw! With films such as Woman King and the highly anticipated Black Panther, there is no surprise that everyone is booming with enthusiasm for some new faces and diversity in Hollywood.

As all this excitement builds, rumor has it that film director Kameko Tarnez is poised to be the next big screen writer-director in Hollywood as he helms one of next years most anticipated cinema releases. Some of you may know him from his past work as a recording artist, but many still want to know what happened to this multifaceted creative?