Recording Artist & Film Director Kameko Tarnez Is Hollywood's Next Big Thing
Female leading ladies are the new box office draw! With films such as Woman King and the highly anticipated Black Panther, there is no surprise that everyone is booming with enthusiasm for some new faces and diversity in Hollywood.
As all this excitement builds, rumor has it that film director Kameko Tarnez is poised to be the next big screen writer-director in Hollywood as he helms one of next years most anticipated cinema releases. Some of you may know him from his past work as a recording artist, but many still want to know what happened to this multifaceted creative?
We’re here to tell you! Several years ago, Kameko asked to be released from a major label deal; he then went on to remove all of his music from the internet, stopped touring, and redirected his creative energy.
After a long hiatus, he has re-emerged and is ready to take the entertainment industry by storm with new music and his feature film trilogy Protector of the Gods, which he has written and directed.
His film Protector of the Gods is a $30 million per film afro-futuristic journey following three of Egypt’s most powerful female pharaohs, Hatshepsut vol 1, Nefertiti vol 2, and Cleopatra vol 3 as they fight to save the royal bloodline and preserve the sacred knowledge of the gods they praise.
For these films, Kameko has partnered with producers, Rhonda Ross (actress/singer, daughter of entertainment mogul Berry Gordy and music legend Diana Ross), Musa Jackson (actor, model, activist, writer) and Hill Harper (actor, NAACP winner, and star of ABC’s The Good Doctor).
To date, most of the trilogies first film installment has been shot overseas, with the exception of a few select scenes featuring the U.S. and South African cast members. While this production continues to gear up, Kameko has announced the 2023 release of a Protector of the Gods comic book and 3-D animation series which is attached to the film. We can’t wait to see what this creative genius has in store for us!
Written by Sarah Burkhardt
For updates on everything Protector of the Gods, join the email list at www.protectorofthegods.com.
