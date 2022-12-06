Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime
Exclusive Details

Missing Man Found Dead In Basement Freezer, Two Suspects Said They Were Forced To Commit The Crime

cuffs
Source: Unsplash
By:

Dec. 6 2022, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Two people are accused of duct-taping a victim, stuffing him in a freezer and leaving him to die, Radar has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

The shocking case out of Massachusetts came to light last week when a 37-year-old man was found dead in a Lowell home. The victim’s name has not been released.

Michael Burke and Samantha Perry, both 38, were charged with kidnapping in the case. The two said they were forced to participate in the incident by an armed, unnamed third person, according to reports.

Article continues below advertisement

The victim was reported missing by his family after not showing up to Thanksgiving, according to reports.

Perry and Burke told police that they attacked the victim — the three shared a residence — before tying him to a chair and using duct tape on his mouth.

"(Perry and Burke) forced (the victim) into a wooden chair and then bound him, binding his arms, body and mouth with wire, a green rope, an orange tie down strap and gray duct tape,” a court document stated, according to WCVB.

Article continues below advertisement

The two said that a third person used a rope to strangle the victim.

The couple then moved the victim’s body to a basement and put in a freezer. There, it was found by police, according to WCVB.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's the very beginning of what looks like a very complex situation that arose here in Lowell," Stanley Norkunas, Burke's defense attorney said, according to WCVB. "I don't know much more than all of you would know at this point in time. We're collecting a number of facts on that."

Police have not said what led to the alleged attack or if additional charges are forthcoming.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.