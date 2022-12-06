Missing Man Found Dead In Basement Freezer, Two Suspects Said They Were Forced To Commit The Crime
Two people are accused of duct-taping a victim, stuffing him in a freezer and leaving him to die, Radar has learned.
The shocking case out of Massachusetts came to light last week when a 37-year-old man was found dead in a Lowell home. The victim’s name has not been released.
Michael Burke and Samantha Perry, both 38, were charged with kidnapping in the case. The two said they were forced to participate in the incident by an armed, unnamed third person, according to reports.
The victim was reported missing by his family after not showing up to Thanksgiving, according to reports.
Perry and Burke told police that they attacked the victim — the three shared a residence — before tying him to a chair and using duct tape on his mouth.
"(Perry and Burke) forced (the victim) into a wooden chair and then bound him, binding his arms, body and mouth with wire, a green rope, an orange tie down strap and gray duct tape,” a court document stated, according to WCVB.
The two said that a third person used a rope to strangle the victim.
The couple then moved the victim’s body to a basement and put in a freezer. There, it was found by police, according to WCVB.
"It's the very beginning of what looks like a very complex situation that arose here in Lowell," Stanley Norkunas, Burke's defense attorney said, according to WCVB. "I don't know much more than all of you would know at this point in time. We're collecting a number of facts on that."
Police have not said what led to the alleged attack or if additional charges are forthcoming.