Police On Desperate Manhunt For Suspect Who Murdered Elderly Couple That Told Him To Move Out
Police are in a desperate manhunt for a suspect accused of brutally killing two elderly people in the home, Radar has learned.
Massachusetts State Police is asking for the public’s help finding Christopher Keleey, 27. He is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.
He goes by the nickname “Crispy.”
Police are searching for Keeley in connection to a double homicide where the victims were found around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. The killing happened in Marshfield, Massachusetts, police said.
According to reports, Carl Mattson and Vicki Mattson, both 70 years old, were found dead in their home when police responded for a welfare check.
Keeley lived in the couple’s home as a favor to a family member but was recently asked to leave, according to WBZ.
He was told to leave after an argument over a barking dog, according to WBZ. A friend said Kelley had been acting “psychotic” recently and expressed an urge to hurt people. Keeley was angry and fearful he would end up homeless.
Keeley was last seen driving a black Jeep with a license plate number 7490HT.
“This does not appear to be a random act of violence. This appears to be a targeted attack,” Cruz told local media. “The individual that we are looking for right now, we consider him armed and dangerous. We do not consider him to be in the area right now.”