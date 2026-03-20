Marquee Dayclub Just Got a Major Glow-Up — and Martin Garrix Is Headlining the Party

The Stage Is Set — Literally

Marquee has always been known for bringing world-class talent to its pool, and the newly redesigned performance space is built to match. The DJ booth and stage have been completely overhauled into a show-stopping focal point, anchored by a dramatic overhead canopy bathed in gradient LED lighting that mimics a desert sunset in real time. A sleek stone counter with an artfully painted arch detail gives the setup a sculptural, almost architectural quality.

Combined with a brand-new, state-of-the-art sound system and digital screen wraps on columns throughout the pool deck, the entire venue can shift its mood and aesthetic as the day rolls on — making every hour feel like the main event.

Martin Garrix Is Closing Out the Weekend in Style

Now for the part that really has us buzzing: Martin Garrix is taking the stage for Marquee Dayclub's grand reopening this Saturday, March 21st, joined by his fellow Dutch artist Justin Mylo. If you don't know the name, here's your crash course — Garrix has claimed the number one spot on DJ Mag's prestigious Top 100 list three separate times and has headlined some of the biggest festivals and most exclusive venues on the planet. Having him behind Marquee's brand-new booth for the very first show of the season? That's not just a booking — that's a statement.