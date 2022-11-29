Man Held Woman Captive While Physically And Sexually Assaulting Her For Three Days: Police
Police say a man physically and sexually assaulted a woman while holding her captive for three days in Tennessee, Radar has learned.
Roger Lee Curtis, 56, was arrested by Warren County Sheriff's Department deputies recently in connection to the incident. He is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, rape, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
The 31st District Attorney General's Office investigated the incident, which led to the arrest. Authorities say Curtis held the woman captive in his home for three days while physically and sexually assaulting her.
No further details have been released by police.