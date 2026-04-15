MAGA Brutally Mocks 'Sleepy' Joe Biden After Ex-Prez Awkwardly Calls a Black Man Barack Obama During Painful Speech
April 15 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
Former President Joe Biden is facing backlash after an awkward onstage moment during a speech at Syracuse University sparked outrage online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 82-year-old returned to his alma mater on Tuesday, April 14, for the unveiling of his official portrait at the law school, but what was meant to be a celebratory event took an uncomfortable turn.
Awkward Onstage Moment
While addressing faculty and trustees, Biden appeared to single out a Black man in the audience and made a comment referencing former President Barack Obama.
"I always want to turn around to one guy and say, 'Barack, what are you doing?'" Biden joked, according to Fox News, prompting laughter from some in the room.
The man he referenced was later identified as Jeffrey M. Scruggs, chairman of the university's Board of Trustees.
Biden then gestured for him to come onstage, adding, "I feel like he should be standing on the right and I should be standing on the left."
While the audience appeared to take the moment in stride, the clip quickly spread across social media, where reactions were far less forgiving.
Critics Slam 'Racist' Remark
The clip spread rapidly across social media, where critics blasted the comment as offensive and inappropriate.
"Does Joe Biden think all black men look alike?" one person wrote.
"This is actual racism," another added, while a third questioned, "That's racist, so because they are both black, is he implying he can't tell them apart?!"
Others echoed similar sentiments, with one user writing, "So according to Biden, all black people look the same."
MAGA Trolls Pile On
The backlash quickly escalated, with some critics mocking Biden personally and questioning his mental sharpness.
"You sure it was jokingly and not his dementia/racism?" one user asked.
"Quit making excuses for Joe. This was not an accident. No way anyone with a brain actually supports this guy. He would make a great comedian, not a president. His whole presidency was elderly abuse," another fumed.
Some also pointed to a perceived double standard, writing, "If Trump said that... I can't even imagine what would've happened."
The backlash adds to ongoing criticism from opponents who frequently point to the former president's history of verbal missteps.
Reflecting on Biden's Legacy
Despite the viral controversy, Biden's speech largely centered on his personal story and time at Syracuse Law.
He reflected on how the school shaped his belief in using the law to promote "dignity, respect, fairness, [and] equality," while also honoring his late son Beau and his decades in public service.
In closing, Biden emphasized the importance of protecting democracy.
"I hope that long after I’m gone... students see the portrait and the reminder not of me, but of the greatness and power of our democracy," he said.