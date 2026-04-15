MAGA Brutally Mocks 'Sleepy' Joe Biden After Ex-Prez Awkwardly Calls a Black Man Barack Obama During Painful Speech

While addressing faculty and trustees, Biden appeared to single out a Black man in the audience and made a comment referencing former President Barack Obama.

"I always want to turn around to one guy and say, 'Barack, what are you doing?'" Biden joked, according to Fox News, prompting laughter from some in the room.

The man he referenced was later identified as Jeffrey M. Scruggs, chairman of the university's Board of Trustees.

Biden then gestured for him to come onstage, adding, "I feel like he should be standing on the right and I should be standing on the left."

While the audience appeared to take the moment in stride, the clip quickly spread across social media, where reactions were far less forgiving.