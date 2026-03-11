Liza Minnelli Admits She Couldn't Process Catching First Husband Peter Allen In Bed With a Man — 'This Was a Betrayal of Our Marital Intimacy'

"This was a betrayal of our marital intimacy," Minnelli writes in the memoir seen by Page Six. "Our deepest trust in each other, and at first I couldn't process it. It was impossible for my heart to absorb what my eyes had seen."

According to the Oscar-winning Cabaret star, the moment unfolded suddenly. After she walked in on Allen, the other man hurriedly dressed and left the room.

Minnelli remembers being unable to move as the situation sank in. At one point, she says Allen approached her and pulled her into an embrace, causing them both to break down down in tears.

"He felt terrible and told me for the first time, 'Liza, I love you more than anyone in the world and I'm gay,'" Minnelli shares.