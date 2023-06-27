List of Nutrients For Optimal Brain Health

1. Zinc

Zinc is a micronutrient that plays an important role in the enhancement of your cognitive function as well as memory. It can also regulate your mood by controlling the levels of serotonin in your brain, and therefore improve the symptoms of depression and anxiety. Studies suggest that maintaining optimal levels of zinc in the body can help improve memory function and learning ability, regardless of an individual’s age. The nutrient also helps regulate your sleep-wake cycle and has a direct impact on sleep quality.

You can rely on foods like oysters, beef, pumpkin seeds, and so on to meet your body’s zinc requirements. If you are unable to do so using natural foods alone, you can also use zinc tablets to bridge the nutritional gap.

2. Fish Oil or Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Fish oil has good amounts of omega 3 fatty acids that are known for their benefits for optimal functioning of the brain. This is specially the case for adults suffering from a risk of age-induced cognitive decline. Fish oil consumption in such cases helps improve memory as well as attention span and brain activity. It is also beneficial for those suffering from conditions like Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Additionally, low levels of omega 3 have been linked with major symptoms of anxiety and depression. This healthy fat is also useful for development of the brain in infants as well as young children.

Your body cannot naturally produce fish oil or omega 3 fatty acids. To get enough amounts of the same, you can rely on salmon, sardines, shellfish, flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, etc. in case you are not able to get enough fish oil or omega 3 through these sources, you can rely on fish oil capsules. Moreover, fish oil capsules price also falls within the affordable range.

3. B Vitamins

When it comes to B vitamins for cognitive health, B6, B9 and B12 play a key role. They help in forming a protective coating around nerve fibres. This coating acts like a protective shield and supports the transfer of nerve impulses throughout the body, especially the nerve impulses responsible for regulating memory and learning. B6, B9 and B12 also help produce dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine that regulate your mood. They also help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s by ensuring that there is no excess of homocysteine in the body.

B1, B2, and B3 help produce Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) that is responsible for energy production and metabolic activity in the brain. B5 and B6 play an important role in the production of adrenal hormone that is responsible for regulation of your body’s response to stressful situations.

Consume foods like leafy green vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and so on to maintain the required levels of B vitamins in the body.

4. Vitamin E

Vitamin E is an important antioxidant that fights against the damage caused by free radicals in the body and maintains the oxidative balance. These free radicals can otherwise lead to cognitive decline with age. The vitamin also helps enhance the flow of blood to the brain, thereby ensuring the supply of enough amounts of oxygen as well as other nutrients to the brain. This is by ensuring that the blood vessels remain open and flexible.

The micronutrient also reduces inflammation in the brain, resulting in a decreased risk of chronic conditions like Alzheimer’s and some forms of dementia. Vitamin E can also contribute to the production of neurotransmitters that affect memory, learning, and mood.

Leafy green vegetables, vegetable oils, nuts, seeds, etc. are some reliable sources of vitamin E to avail the benefits of the nutrient for cognitive health and more.