EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Rinna's Momager Makeover! Former Housewife Plotting 'Full-scale Campaign' to Turn Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin Into the Next Kardashian
Dec. 26 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Meddling mom Lisa Rinna is orchestrating a full-scale campaign to launch daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin into Kardashian-style superstardom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"She studies the Kardashians," claimed one top Los Angeles publicist of the former Housewife. "Lisa wants generational wealth. She's following Kris Jenner's blueprint word for word."
Model Hamlin, 24, recently broke the internet by wearing a sheer crystal-studded gown – and insiders warned the risque getup is just the beginning.
"With Rinna's appetite for attention, you escalate," said a nightlife insider. "It starts with outfits. Then relationships. Then scandals."
'Nothing's Off the Table'
This momager is hungry.
As one blunt Hollywood agent puts it: "When fame becomes family business, nothing's off the table. And with Lisa at the wheel? Buckle up."
The 61-year-old has no issues putting herself out there, even previously posting naked photos of herself. On New Year's Eve, the reality star treated her Instagram followers with a steamy mirror selfie, posing fully nude while only allowing star and 2025 stickers to cover her modesty.
"Out with the Old in with the New!" she wrote alongside the photo, which she seemingly captured while inside a spa room.