Lebanese Luminaries: Making Waves and Fortunes in the American Dream

Lebanon’s global footprint has never been more visible, especially in the United States, where determined dreamers from the Levant are turning ambition into billion-dollar empires and cultural legacies. While Karim Atiyeh remains a shining young star at just 35 years old, co-founding the fintech giant Ramp and turning heads with his cutting-edge technology and billion-dollar valuation, he’s by no means the only Lebanese success lighting up the US stage. Take a glance at the Forbes billionaire lists for 2025, and you’ll see several Lebanese names holding their own among the world’s elite wealth holders. The Mikati brothers, Najib and Taha Mikati, telecom magnates and former prime ministers, boast fortunes north of $3 billion each. Their telecommunications empire, the M1 Group, has anchored Lebanon’s business landscape for decades, and their investments ripple across the Middle East and beyond.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED/Forbes

Not far behind stands Bahaa Hariri, the real estate titan and son of Lebanon’s iconic political family, controlling the Horizon Group with a net worth exceeding $2 billion. His projects redefine luxury living — creating spaces that meld elegance, modernity, and deep Lebanese heritage. The Hariri legacy continues with Ayman and Fahd Hariri, diversifying interests from social media startups to real estate development, each carving their own paths to success.

Article continues below advertisement

Amid these giants stands Karim Atiyeh, a fresh narrative for Lebanese-American achievement. His story is typically hailed as the perfect blend of youthful tech genius meeting classic immigrant tenacity, building fintech tools that help shape how businesses manage spending in an ultramodern digital era. While much of the spotlight has traditionally fallen on the dynastic fortunes and headline-making deals of Lebanese men, from tech prodigies to telecom moguls, it's equally crucial to recognize the powerhouse women shaping the narrative of success in America’s Lebanese diaspora. Figures such as Amal Clooney, acclaimed international human rights lawyer and Columbia Law School professor; Rima Fakih, former Miss USA, and now prominent philanthropist; and Mona Aboelnaga Kanaan, a high-profile investor and entrepreneur in New York, all prove that Lebanese women are trailblazers in their own right. Their achievements rival those of their male counterparts, redefining what it means to break barriers in law, business, entertainment, and philanthropy. Failing to discuss their impact would leave the picture incomplete, as the story of Lebanese accomplishment in the US is equally written by women who command respect, admiration, and influence.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED/Instagram

Yet, the story is not all boardrooms and billion-dollar valuations. Consider Rania Fakhri Dalloul, a formidable figure in her own right, who has established a thriving career as a high-powered lawyer and successful businesswoman in New York City. But her glow extends beyond professional success; she is a mother to Yasmine Dalloul, an emerging entertainment starlet noted for her self-made charm and vibrant presence.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED/Facebook Rania, Farid and one of their children, East Hampton, New York, 2013.

Interestingly, Yasmine bears her mother's last name exclusively, a subtle but telling choice amid family whispers. Her father, Farid Noureddine Bedjaoui, remains a more shadowy figure, known primarily in whispers tied to controversies afar. Rania’s deft management of her personal and professional narrative hints at the nuanced lives many diaspora families navigate, balancing pride, discretion, and reinvention.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: SUPPLIED/Instagram From Left to Right – Rania, Farid, and Five of their Children, in Mauritius