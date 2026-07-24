EXCLUSIVE: Leah Remini Grilled Over Celebrity Status During Heated Appeal in Scientology Defamation Case — as Church Claims She 'Started the Controversy'

Leah Remini faced tough questioning from a California appellate panel Thursday as judges weighed whether the outspoken Scientology critic qualifies as a public figure in her ongoing defamation lawsuit against the Church of Scientology International and the Religious Technology Center, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

During oral argument before the state's Second District Court of Appeal, Division Two, the judges repeatedly questioned whether Remini is an all-purpose or limited-purpose public figure – a distinction that could determine whether she must prove Scientology acted with "actual malice" to prevail on her defamation claims.