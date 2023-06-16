Larry Flynt's Brother Drops Battle With Late Publisher's Widow Over Hustler Fortune 'Without Receiving a Single Penny'

The federal lawsuit filed by Larry Flynt’s brother demanding half of the late publisher's estate has been dismissed, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The legal brawl erupted after the infamous Hustler founder died on February 10, 2021, leaving his entire fortune to his wife, Liz Flynt.

Flynt’s brother Jimmy claimed he was improperly cut out of the trust and was entitled to 50 percent of the fortune based on a verbal promise.