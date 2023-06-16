Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Larry Flynt
Exclusive

Larry Flynt's Brother Drops Battle With Late Publisher's Widow Over Hustler Fortune 'Without Receiving a Single Penny'

larryflynt pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 16 2023, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The federal lawsuit filed by Larry Flynt’s brother demanding half of the late publisher's estate has been dismissed, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The legal brawl erupted after the infamous Hustler founder died on February 10, 2021, leaving his entire fortune to his wife, Liz Flynt.

Flynt’s brother Jimmy claimed he was improperly cut out of the trust and was entitled to 50 percent of the fortune based on a verbal promise.

Article continues below advertisement
larryflint
Source: mega

1997

But during pre-trial depositions and discovery, it became clear Jimmy didn’t have any evidence to support his claim.

What’s more, Jimmy and his lawyer, Robert W. Hojnoski, infuriated the federal judge by submitting incomplete or late motions and coming up short on discovery items, among other things.

“Jimmy testified in his deposition that he was not aware of any written version of Larry’s alleged promise to name Jimmy as a 50% beneficiary of his trust,” Liz’s renowned attorney, Whitney Z. Bernstein, wrote in one filing.

Article continues below advertisement
larryflynt bevhills
Source: mega

Larry Flynt in Beverly Hills in 2018.

“In response to Elizabeth’s discovery requests or otherwise, Jimmy has not produced any writing in which Larry promises or agrees to leave half of his estate to Jimmy, and no such writing appears in the 3,418 pages of discovery Jimmy has produced.”

Before his death, Flynt amended his trust numerous times – and the last version filed in May 2020 named Liz, his former nurse, as the sole beneficiary.

Jimmy claimed that despite his brother removing him from the trust after a falling out — he was a key part of Hustler’s success, and he believes he’s owed a cut, according to the lawsuit he filed in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
larryflynt
Source: mega

Larry Flynt leaving NY district courthouse in 2002

MORE ON:
Larry Flynt

“The fact that Larry inequitably ousted Jimmy from the company in 2009 does not negate the years and years of promises and assurances that Larry made to Jimmy, to their parents, and to countless others, that Jimmy would be well taken care of by the (Larry Flynt) Trust and that he had a future ownership interest of at least 50% upon Larry’s passing,” the suit read.

But court documents show U.S. District Court Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Roche approved a June 2, 2023, motion by Jimmy to drop the lawsuit with prejudice – meaning he cannot file a second similar case against Liz.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

larryflynt
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

“This is a complete victory for Liz Flynt and a vindication of her refusal to be shaken down or bullied,” Bernstein said in a statement to RadarOnline.com.

“Jimmy Flynt and his team recognized that they had no choice but to surrender and dismiss their claims with prejudice without receiving a single penny. My client is glad to be able to put this frivolous lawsuit behind her and to remain squarely focused on the future of her company and honoring Larry Flynt’s legacy.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.