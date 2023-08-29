Lamar Odom Pays Tribute to Late Friend Kobe Bryant With Massive Mural Inside His New Business

Lamar Odom paid homage to his late friend and former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant with a sentimental mural, having commissioned an artist to recreate a moment they once shared on the basketball court.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the NBA star recruited Taylor Gallegos to capture a memory he held dear, when Bryant had wrapped his arm around Odom to celebrate a great game he was having that day.

The art is now displayed in the lobby of Odom Recovery Group's partner, Vanity Wellness Center in Woodland Hills.