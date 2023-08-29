Lamar Odom Pays Tribute to Late Friend Kobe Bryant With Massive Mural Inside His New Business
Lamar Odom paid homage to his late friend and former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant with a sentimental mural, having commissioned an artist to recreate a moment they once shared on the basketball court.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the NBA star recruited Taylor Gallegos to capture a memory he held dear, when Bryant had wrapped his arm around Odom to celebrate a great game he was having that day.
The art is now displayed in the lobby of Odom Recovery Group's partner, Vanity Wellness Center in Woodland Hills.
Both proudly wore their purple and gold jerseys for seven years from 2004 to 2011 — Odom was No. 7 while Bryant was No. 24 — reaching milestones together including two monumental championship wins.
Gallegos painted the mural in one day, which fell on Bryant's August 23 birthday.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Odom Recovery Group has grown to 15 locations in its recovery network and is continuing to grow fast.
The athlete-turned-author previously shared how Bryant "played a crucial role in my life," calling the legendary baller his "brother."
Bryant had notably slammed public criticism of Odom at one of his lowest points when he was hospitalized after being found unconscious in 2015.
"When we feel the need to question the support of others in moments as critical as a life hanging in the balance, then we must question the kind of culture we have created that has led us to such insensitive suspicion," Bryant posted on Twitter, adding, "#JustPray."
It's now been three years since Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash at age 41. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna, was also killed, along with seven other people.
Following the devastating loss, Odom shared a heartfelt message about their bond and said he would be forever thankful for the special times they shared. "I'm glad I got to be the ying to your yang as far as the locker room was concerned. It was my pleasure," he wrote. "I couldn't even catch my breath today when I heard this news."
"When I went through that coma situation, if God would have came to me and said we would take me and spare Kobe, I would have rather that happened," he confessed, vowing to keep Bryant's legacy going.
"In honor of my brother, I'm up at 4am tomorrow to get to the gym!" Odom said. "Gigi gone give you buckets!!!!"