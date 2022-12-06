Lab Diamonds Could Be The Best Gifts This Holiday Season

Diamonds have always been the most traditional yet luxurious representation of faithfulness and intense, enduring love. But some come with a tainted history because of dubious mining methods and potential harm to the workers who mine them.

However, diamonds continue to top many holidays wish lists this year, like in previous years. According to a magazine, fine jewelry sales are expected to increase by 59 percent throughout the holiday season. But despite the continued popularity of diamond jewelry, recent technological developments have given consumers more options than ever before, including ones that do not require compromising one's moral principles.

In this article, we discuss why lab-grown diamonds could be the best and most environmentally friendly gifts for your special someone. It will help you know a few essential details about lab-created diamonds before you make your much-awaited and expensive purchase, such as a set of exquisite diamond stud earrings or an eye-catching engagement ring.

Lab Diamonds Come Conflict-Free

As previously mentioned, the history of mined diamonds can, unfortunately, occasionally be quite murky. In addition to harming the environment, diamond mining may also include unethical practices, exploiting the communities involved in the process. According to reports, African miners force children to perform the digging.

The process required to manufacture lab diamonds bears no uncertainties. This reassures many environment-conscious people that the stones they spend their hard-earned money on have not caused any harm to the people responsible for them.

Value For Money

Lab-grown diamonds often cost 20% to 40% less than naturally mined diamonds, which can be out of many people’s reach, given their hefty price tags. Given the investment value of jewelry, the savings can help a buyer buy a more luxurious lab-grown diamond than they had initially intended without needing to give up on sparkle.

Beauty in Diversity

Nature determines the size and shape of a natural diamond, leaving little room for craftsmen to alter them according to consumer choice. On the other hand, lab-created diamonds are shaped and sized by laboratory proceedings, allowing them to be created in various shapes and sizes.

As a result, consumers have a broad selection of options, but they may need clarification on matters for them, especially if it is their first time in the market. Therefore, we recommend engaging with a jeweler who is knowledgeable about diamonds and can help you navigate the process conveniently.

As Exquisite as Mined Stones

People who need more ideas about lab-made diamonds can easily mistake them for synthetic stones. The confusion results from a lack of understanding and the thought process behind lab diamonds; they are just as genuine as natural stones but with friendlier and more reliable origins.

With cutting-edge techniques, lab diamonds are produced under circumstances that imitate the natural process that enables the creation of diamonds deep down the earth. The technology ensures that the process is moved forward by a few million years.

One-of-a-Kind Designs

Choosing a gorgeous piece of jewelry may undoubtedly be a daunting task. It becomes harder considering that there are hundreds of setting possibilities and thousands of diamond selections. But since lab-made diamonds rely solely on the idea one has in mind before initiating their production, consumers can design stones customized to their taste. With natural diamonds, though you may still have options for the 4Cs—cut, color, carat weight, and clarity, you are left inside a boundary you cannot cross.

Be that as it may, it is crucial to seek reliable advice from a certified diamond expert before deciding on the design elements of your stone so you can have a memorable experience.