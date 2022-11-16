Homeless Man Stabs 9-Year-Old Boy & Woman In Downtown LA Target, Security Officer Fatally Shoots Assailant

A security officer fatally shot a homeless man who stabbed two people at a Target in Downtown Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nThe incident occurred at 7th and Figueroa in the FIGat7th shopping mall on Tuesday evening.This outlet can report that at 6:20 PM on November 15, a 40-year-old man entered Target, grabbed a knife from the kitchen section, and approached a 9-year-old boy. According to police, the assailant told the child that he was going to stab and kill him. \n\nThe child attempted to flee down an aisle, out of harm's way — but unfortunately was wounded when the attacker stabbed him in the back across his right shoulder blade. \n\nLA Police Chief Michel Moore said that child was at the store with his mother, however, she was not with him when the suspect attacked him.\n\nFellow Target shoppers, who saw the horrific event unfold, rushed to the child's aid while the stabber continued his rampage down a busy aisle.Police claim that after he stabbed his first victim, the suspect proceeded down a nearby aisle where a group of women was gathered. He then stabbed his second victim, a 25-year-old woman, in the chest. Target shoppers acted quickly, taking the woman to safety in the store's Pharmacy area. \n\nAs other shoppers tended to the stabbing victims, the attacker headed towards the front of the store — possibly attempting to flee the crime scene.At the front of the store, the man was confronted by an armed security officer. \n\nThe officer opened fire on the suspect, shooting him at least once in the stomach. The attacker was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. \n\nAuthorities believe the tragic event was an isolated and random attack. The victims were not related. \n\nShortly after the scene unfolded at the FIGat7th Target, Los Angeles PD tweeted to followers, "There is no active threat to the general public at this time."\n\nThe victims were also taken to a nearby hospital. According to police, the woman was in "critical but guarded" condition as of Wednesday morning. The boy remains in stable condition.