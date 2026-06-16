‘Knockout Queen’ Ring Girl Forrest Smith Jokes About Her Biggest Spender in Viral TikTok Post
June 16 2026, Published 7:34 a.m. ET
Forrest Smith is opening up about one of the stranger realities of working as a content creator.
The model and online personality recently shared a TikTok video in which she joked about a fan who has become both a loyal customer and a source of concern. In the clip, Smith appears unimpressed as text on the screen reads, “When your stalker is also your top spender on,” followed by blue and white heart emojis.
The video quickly caught attention from followers, but Smith’s tongue-in-cheek caption made the situation sound far less amusing. “Great guy. Threatened to kill me once,” she said sarcastically, highlighting the sometimes bizarre interactions that can come with maintaining a large online audience.
Forrest Smith Has Spoken Openly About the Realities of Content Creation
The post is consistent with Smith’s candid approach to discussing the adult content industry and life behind the scenes.
In an interview with Lexis Star, Smith reflected on her career and the business side of content creation, explaining that building a successful platform requires far more than simply posting photos and videos online. She spoke about the effort involved in creating content, managing subscribers, and navigating the unique challenges that come with having a highly engaged fan base.
Like many creators in the subscription-content space, Smith has developed a loyal following over the years. However, her latest TikTok serves as a reminder that online attention can sometimes cross boundaries, turning uncomfortable or even concerning for creators.
Fans Reacted to the Unusual Confession
While Smith presented the story with humor, the video sparked discussion among followers about the difficulties influencers and online personalities face when dealing with obsessive fans.
Many creators have spoken about receiving unwanted messages, harassment, or excessive attention from followers, particularly as their platforms grow. Smith’s joke about her “top spender” appeared to tap into that reality while using her trademark sense of humor to address the situation.
The post also demonstrated the balancing act many creators face between appreciating supportive subscribers and maintaining personal safety and boundaries.
Forrest Smith Is Set To Appear at the Circle’s Upcoming Event
Away from social media, Smith is preparing for a high-profile appearance at The Circle’s upcoming event, The Knockout Queen.
The organization recently announced that Smith will serve as an official ring girl for the live event scheduled for June 24 in Coachella, Calif. Promotional materials shared by The Circle confirmed her involvement in the production, which will be streamed live on Kick and TikTok.
The appearance marks another addition to Smith’s growing list of projects outside traditional content creation, giving fans a chance to see her involved in a major live entertainment event.
For now, though, it was her viral TikTok joke about a particularly memorable subscriber that had followers talking, proving that even the most dedicated fans can sometimes leave creators with stories they never expected to tell.