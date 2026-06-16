‘Knockout Queen’ Ring Girl Forrest Smith Jokes About Her Biggest Spender in Viral TikTok Post

Forrest Smith is opening up about one of the stranger realities of working as a content creator.

The model and online personality recently shared a TikTok video in which she joked about a fan who has become both a loyal customer and a source of concern. In the clip, Smith appears unimpressed as text on the screen reads, “When your stalker is also your top spender on,” followed by blue and white heart emojis.

The video quickly caught attention from followers, but Smith’s tongue-in-cheek caption made the situation sound far less amusing. “Great guy. Threatened to kill me once,” she said sarcastically, highlighting the sometimes bizarre interactions that can come with maintaining a large online audience.