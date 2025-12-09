Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Sports News

Kirk Herbstreit Trades the Broadcast Booth for a Fryer as He & His Dog Peter Take Over Raising Cane’s Nashville Flagship Store

kirk herbstreit
Source: Raising Cane’s

RADAR ONLINE had an exclusive inside look as ESPN legend Kirk Herbstreit ditched the broadcast booth and slipped on an apron for one wild Monday “shift” inside the Raising Cane’s Nashville Flagship.

Dec. 9 2025, Updated 9:10 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

RADAR ONLINE had an exclusive inside look as ESPN legend Kirk Herbstreit ditched the broadcast booth and slipped on an apron for one wild Monday “shift” inside the Raising Cane’s Nashville Flagship on Lower Broadway — and yes, he brought his scene-stealing golden retriever Peter, who may just be the most famous dog in college football.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
kirk herbstreit
Source: Raising Cane's
Article continues below advertisement

Fresh off an action-packed Conference Championship Weekend — and with the College Football Playoff looming — the five-time Sports Emmy winner swapped calling plays for calling out Box Combos, greeting fans at the counter, and slinging Chicken Fingers like a seasoned pro.

The stop marked Herbstreit’s second time working a Cane’s “shift,” after first stepping behind the fryer in Austin last fall.

Inside the buzzing Nashville restaurant, RadarOnline watched Herbstreit flip effortlessly between football analyst and fast-food MVP.

Fans lined up for selfies and autographs as he scooped Chicken Fingers, toasted Texas toast, and bagged orders with the same precision he usually uses to break down quarterbacks on national TV.

Meanwhile, Peter — only two years old but already a turf-rolling icon — charmed guests and stole every bit of attention not already directed at his famous owner.

Article continues below advertisement
kirk herbstreit
Source: Raising cane's
Article continues below advertisement

With Heisman finalist chatter at a fever pitch and the CFP bracket freshly revealed, Herbstreit didn’t hold back.

Speaking exclusively with RADAR ONLINE, he broke down the playoff contenders, called out the biggest snubs, previewed bowl-season chaos, and even teased his early thoughts on the NFL Draft and Super Bowl — all while sipping his go-to Cane’s sweet tea as guests were glued to every prediction.

“I’m a chicken snob, and Cane’s always stands out to me,” Herbstreit told Radar, praising his longtime friendship with Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves. “Todd is like family — I keep coming back again and again.”

Graves echoed the love, calling Herbstreit and Peter “a dynamic duo” and promising a reunion once football season cools down.

Article continues below advertisement
kirk herbstreit
Source: Raising Cane's
Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON SPORTS NEWS
Photo of Simone Biles

EXCLUSIVE: How Simone Biles' New Breast Implants Could Affect Her Competing in 2028 Olympics — as It Now Can Impact Her 'Strength and Power' Issues

Photo of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick's Nightmare: NFL Legend's 'Childish' Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Threatens to Sue Podcaster for Defamation After 'Embarrassing' Social Media Tantrum

Herbstreit’s Nashville takeover continues Cane’s tradition of teaming up with A-listers for surprise restaurant shifts — blending celeb power, community spirit, and a whole lot of Chicken Fingers.

And after seeing it up close, RADAR can confirm: nobody works a fryer — or works a crowd — quite like Kirk and Peter.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.