Kirk Herbstreit Trades the Broadcast Booth for a Fryer as He & His Dog Peter Take Over Raising Cane’s Nashville Flagship Store

RADAR ONLINE had an exclusive inside look as ESPN legend Kirk Herbstreit ditched the broadcast booth and slipped on an apron for one wild Monday “shift” inside the Raising Cane’s Nashville Flagship on Lower Broadway — and yes, he brought his scene-stealing golden retriever Peter , who may just be the most famous dog in college football.

Fresh off an action-packed Conference Championship Weekend — and with the College Football Playoff looming — the five-time Sports Emmy winner swapped calling plays for calling out Box Combos, greeting fans at the counter, and slinging Chicken Fingers like a seasoned pro.

The stop marked Herbstreit’s second time working a Cane’s “shift,” after first stepping behind the fryer in Austin last fall.

Inside the buzzing Nashville restaurant, RadarOnline watched Herbstreit flip effortlessly between football analyst and fast-food MVP.

Fans lined up for selfies and autographs as he scooped Chicken Fingers, toasted Texas toast, and bagged orders with the same precision he usually uses to break down quarterbacks on national TV.

Meanwhile, Peter — only two years old but already a turf-rolling icon — charmed guests and stole every bit of attention not already directed at his famous owner.