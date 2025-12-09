Kirk Herbstreit Trades the Broadcast Booth for a Fryer as He & His Dog Peter Take Over Raising Cane’s Nashville Flagship Store
Dec. 9 2025, Updated 9:10 a.m. ET
RADAR ONLINE had an exclusive inside look as ESPN legend Kirk Herbstreit ditched the broadcast booth and slipped on an apron for one wild Monday “shift” inside the Raising Cane’s Nashville Flagship on Lower Broadway — and yes, he brought his scene-stealing golden retriever Peter, who may just be the most famous dog in college football.
Fresh off an action-packed Conference Championship Weekend — and with the College Football Playoff looming — the five-time Sports Emmy winner swapped calling plays for calling out Box Combos, greeting fans at the counter, and slinging Chicken Fingers like a seasoned pro.
The stop marked Herbstreit’s second time working a Cane’s “shift,” after first stepping behind the fryer in Austin last fall.
Inside the buzzing Nashville restaurant, RadarOnline watched Herbstreit flip effortlessly between football analyst and fast-food MVP.
Fans lined up for selfies and autographs as he scooped Chicken Fingers, toasted Texas toast, and bagged orders with the same precision he usually uses to break down quarterbacks on national TV.
Meanwhile, Peter — only two years old but already a turf-rolling icon — charmed guests and stole every bit of attention not already directed at his famous owner.
With Heisman finalist chatter at a fever pitch and the CFP bracket freshly revealed, Herbstreit didn’t hold back.
Speaking exclusively with RADAR ONLINE, he broke down the playoff contenders, called out the biggest snubs, previewed bowl-season chaos, and even teased his early thoughts on the NFL Draft and Super Bowl — all while sipping his go-to Cane’s sweet tea as guests were glued to every prediction.
“I’m a chicken snob, and Cane’s always stands out to me,” Herbstreit told Radar, praising his longtime friendship with Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves. “Todd is like family — I keep coming back again and again.”
Graves echoed the love, calling Herbstreit and Peter “a dynamic duo” and promising a reunion once football season cools down.
Herbstreit’s Nashville takeover continues Cane’s tradition of teaming up with A-listers for surprise restaurant shifts — blending celeb power, community spirit, and a whole lot of Chicken Fingers.
And after seeing it up close, RADAR can confirm: nobody works a fryer — or works a crowd — quite like Kirk and Peter.