King & Queen Cantina Has More Restaurants Opening!

For decades, the restaurant industry has seen countless success stories, but few are as inspiring as Jorge Cueva's journey. Known as Mr. Tempo, this entrepreneur and inspirational figure in the Latino community has come a long way. From washing dishes and cleaning bathrooms at the age of 18 to survive after he migrated to the U.S. without papers and speaking no English, to owning more than 130 restaurants, Mr. Tempo's story is a testament to the power of determination, and persistence.

Mexican and Asian cuisine are both universally loved, and a fusion of these two culinary worlds is a rare delight. Mr. Tempo , the founder of the popular chain of restaurants in Southern California is possibly building this bridge with the King & Queen Cantina line of restaurants. With a compelling personal story and a passion for creating innovative dining experiences, Mr. Tempo is taking the restaurant industry by storm as he reimagines the potential of Modern Mexican and Asian fusion cuisine.

In 2021, Forbes Mexico dubbed Mr. Tempo "The Michael Jordan of restaurants,” and later Yahoo Finance included him among the "20 Entrepreneurs you must follow in 2020." Despite facing discouragement and skepticism at the beginning of his career, Mr. Tempo's tenacity has paid off. As he puts it, "Hard work beats talent with no doubt. Whoever wants to succeed in life, they can do so with a lot of sacrifices along the way. Be perseverant and results will show up sooner or later."

One of his most successful ventures is the King & Queen Cantina line of restaurants, offering an intriguing blend of Modern Mexican cuisine with Asian fusion. Southern California is home to these culinary delights, but Mr. Tempo has ambitious plans to expand the brand nationally and internationally within the next 18 months. The Latin community in particular finds inspiration in his success, seeing someone with similar struggles rise to prominence.

Mr. Tempo envisions establishing a global brand for his restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, with locations in major cities like Dubai, Tokyo, Paris, and Madrid. In the past four months only, he has opened five new establishments, further solidifying his presence in the industry. The new additions include:

1. King and Queen Cantina WEST HOLLYWOOD, situated in the popular Robertson Boulevard area in Los Angeles.

2. King and Queen Cantina Oxnard, an exciting new location and first restaurant in Ventura County

3. Mr. Tempo Cantina Hollywood, provides a unique dining experience in the heart of Tinseltown.

4. Mr. Tempo Cantina Gaslamp / Downtown San Diego, offering a modern twist on classic Mexican dishes. And at nighttime, the vibe turns into a sports bar.

5. Mr. Tempo Cantina Sports Bar Gaslamp Downtown San Diego, where sports enthusiasts can enjoy a meal and watch the game in a lively atmosphere.

Mr. Tempo's story and his growing collection of King & Queen Cantina establishments will undoubtedly satiate the taste buds of millions. The tenacity and perseverance that helped propel him to success in the restaurant industry will serve him well in this endeavor.

As Mr. Tempo continues to expand his empire, his journey serves as a powerful reminder that no dream is too big, and no obstacle is insurmountable. His message of persistence, hard work, and sacrifice resonates with many, and there is no doubt that he is a noteworthy member of the Latin community, inspiring people all over the world.