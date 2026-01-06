Kim Kardashian Shares Moments of Breaking Down Studying for Her (Now Failed) Bar Exam

When Kim Kardashian decided to pursue her law degree in 2018, the Internet was quick to judge it as just another publicity stunt made by one of the infamous Kardashian sisters. With a busy schedule of raising multiple children, managing several billion-dollar businesses, filming a reality show, and being the face of many fashion houses, few believed she was serious enough to stick with it when things inevitably started to get tough. After all, law degrees aren’t easy to obtain, and money aside, they are more often than not the equivalent of having a full-time job.

But six years later, Kim Kardashian continues to surprise everyone. In a recent clip posted by Kardashian on social media, she details her struggles with obtaining a law degree. The video shows Kardashian clearly upset over both the emotional and physical toll studying has taken on her, all in preparation for the California Bar Exam, an assessment conducted by the State Bar of California to assess a candidate’s competency to practice law in the state.

In the video, Kim also reveals that on November 7th, she received the unfortunate news of having failed the bar exam, which was most likely the final straw and her reason for making the video. “On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end… This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there,” Kardashian commented.