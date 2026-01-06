Kim Kardashian Shares Moments of Breaking Down Studying for Her (Now Failed) Bar Exam
Jan. 6 2026, Published 1:44 a.m. ET
When Kim Kardashian decided to pursue her law degree in 2018, the Internet was quick to judge it as just another publicity stunt made by one of the infamous Kardashian sisters. With a busy schedule of raising multiple children, managing several billion-dollar businesses, filming a reality show, and being the face of many fashion houses, few believed she was serious enough to stick with it when things inevitably started to get tough. After all, law degrees aren’t easy to obtain, and money aside, they are more often than not the equivalent of having a full-time job.
But six years later, Kim Kardashian continues to surprise everyone. In a recent clip posted by Kardashian on social media, she details her struggles with obtaining a law degree. The video shows Kardashian clearly upset over both the emotional and physical toll studying has taken on her, all in preparation for the California Bar Exam, an assessment conducted by the State Bar of California to assess a candidate’s competency to practice law in the state.
In the video, Kim also reveals that on November 7th, she received the unfortunate news of having failed the bar exam, which was most likely the final straw and her reason for making the video. “On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end… This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there,” Kardashian commented.
The timeline
Kim Kardashian first started to dabble in the world of law publicly in 2018, which led her to apply to the Law Office Study Program (LOSP), passing the “Baby Bar” (First-Year Law Students’ Exam) three years later. In the following years, she continued her studies despite a demanding schedule and a public lifestyle, successfully passing another important exam in March of this year: the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination, a mandatory step towards the California Bar Exam.
On May 21, 2025, she celebrated a major milestone in her professional law career, graduating from the Law Office Study Program after six years of hard work. The program is a legal alternative to traditional law school, allowing candidates to study under a practicing attorney instead of enrolling in a traditional law school. The ceremony was attended by her children, close friends, mentors, and sisters Khloé and Kourtney.
However, graduation does not yet make her a fully licensed attorney. The infamous California Bar Exam does. Having failed her first attempt in early November, Kim must now focus on retaking the exam if she ever hopes to become a licensed professional.
Why go through so much trouble when you’re already a billionaire?
While most would have to resort to winning a lottery or getting lucky in some of the best online casinos in USA to amass such a fortune, Kim Kardashian has been around money and success since her early teenage years. Her business-savvy mother saw great potential in having a reality show, and the rest, as they say, is history. While the initial idea was to promote the family’s clothing stores, the show became bigger than anyone could have ever imagined, accumulating 20 seasons over 14 years. That’s why it’s especially admirable that Kim chooses to work so hard – precisely because she has all the money in the world and doesn’t have to.
Kim’s desire to become a lawyer is deeply rooted in and inspired by her father, Robert Kardashian, a famous high-profile lawyer. Robert Kardashian was married to Kris Jenner from 1978 to 1991 and had four kids with her: Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, and Rob. After being diagnosed with esophageal cancer in the summer of 2003, he passed away shortly after. While Kim was already an adult at the time, her father’s death had a profound impact on her and inspired her to pursue a career in law.
Now that she’s completed her six-year Law Office Study Program, the only way to move forward and reach her goal is to retake the bar exam – as many times as it takes. The exam is conducted twice a year, in July and February, which still gives her a few weeks to focus on areas where she failed before.
Around 54% of July’s California Bar Exam attendees passed the exam, while only 12.4% of repeaters managed to succeed. While the California Bar Exam is rumored to be one of the hardest ones in the USA, the good news is that California doesn’t impose any limit on the number of times a person can take the exam. This gives Kim plenty of opportunities to try again and prove she has what it takes.
