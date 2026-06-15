Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kim Jong-Un
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Rocket Man's Doomsday Solution — Crazed North Korean Tyrant Kim Jong-Un Mandates Nuclear Strikes on U.S. to Protect Himself

kim jong un mandates nuclear strikes us self protection
Source: MEGA

Kim Jong-Un's nuclear strike mandate on the U.S. fuels fears over North Korea's defense strategy.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 15 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Unhinged North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has mandated that any assassination attempt against him will be met with an immediate nuclear attack against the United States, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Rocket Man recently ordered his puppet lawmakers to revise the hermit nation's constitution to require a retaliatory missile strike on our shores in response to any regime-change efforts from the West.

The move by the Supreme People's Assembly has sparked alarm among observers.

Article continues below advertisement

Experts Warn Kim Remains Unpredictable

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Kim Jong-un ordered constitutional changes requiring an automatic nuclear response if North Korea's leadership comes under attack.
Source: MEGA

Kim Jong-un ordered constitutional changes requiring an automatic nuclear response if North Korea's leadership comes under attack.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders said the March 22 move by the Supreme People's Assembly was motivated by the United States' quick and effective elimination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the early airstrikes of the Iran War.

"If the command-and-control system over the state's nuclear forces is placed in danger by hostile forces' attacks ... a nuclear strike shall be launched automatically and immediately," the updated provision says.

International relations expert Michael Szanto told RadarOnline.com the paranoid act by maniacal despot Kim, 42, doesn't make any sense, especially since the "United States has no immediate plan to take out the ruthless dictator."

However, the nuclear scenario remains a disturbing threat since no one really knows what Kim is likely to do next – with or without provocation.

"This kind of high-profile statement shows the unstable, paranoid unpredictability of the regime and why we need to be very much on alert," Szanto told RadarOnline.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Experts Fear Nuclear False Flag

Article continues below advertisement
Michael Szanto warned Kim's latest nuclear threat highlights the regime's unpredictable and dangerous behavior.
Source: MEGA

Michael Szanto warned Kim's latest nuclear threat highlights the regime's unpredictable and dangerous behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's very scary and a real danger. This is a statement that is irresponsible and troubling," he continued. "He could easily die of a heart attack, and they can deliberately lie and say we poisoned him – giving them a reason to attack."

What's more, Russia "can carry out an assassination that is specifically designed to falsely incriminate the United States and trigger a nuclear showdown."

Experts said Kim currently commands the country's nuclear arsenal and his death would create a vicious bloodbath among rivals – especially his bloodthirsty sister Kim Yo-jong, 38, who built a brutal reputation after throwing one defiant general into a vat of hungry piranhas, and frying a defiant politician with a flamethrower.

Article continues below advertisement

Experts Say North Korea Panicked

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
vanessa trump cancer diagnosis tiger woods scandal fallout

Radar Reveals How Vanessa Trump's World is Imploding in Wake of Tiger Woods Scandal and Her Shattering Cancer Diagnosis

john travoltas daughter wants ground jet setting dad

EXCLUSIVE: Look Who's Balking — John Travolta's Daughter Determined to Ground Jet-Setting Dad

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Andrei Lankov said North Korea's decision to codify a nuclear retaliation policy reflects fears sparked by strikes that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Andrei Lankov said North Korea's decision to codify a nuclear retaliation policy reflects fears sparked by strikes that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Andrei Lankov, an international relations professor at Kookmin University in Seoul, said putting the nuclear option into law is a clear sign the totalitarian communist nation is scared.

"Iran was the wake-up call," he said. "North Korea saw the remarkable efficiency of the U.S.-Israeli decapitation attacks, which immediately eliminated the greater part of the Iranian leadership.

"They must be terrified."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.