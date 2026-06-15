EXCLUSIVE: Rocket Man's Doomsday Solution — Crazed North Korean Tyrant Kim Jong-Un Mandates Nuclear Strikes on U.S. to Protect Himself
June 15 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Unhinged North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has mandated that any assassination attempt against him will be met with an immediate nuclear attack against the United States, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Rocket Man recently ordered his puppet lawmakers to revise the hermit nation's constitution to require a retaliatory missile strike on our shores in response to any regime-change efforts from the West.
The move by the Supreme People's Assembly has sparked alarm among observers.
Experts Warn Kim Remains Unpredictable
Insiders said the March 22 move by the Supreme People's Assembly was motivated by the United States' quick and effective elimination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the early airstrikes of the Iran War.
"If the command-and-control system over the state's nuclear forces is placed in danger by hostile forces' attacks ... a nuclear strike shall be launched automatically and immediately," the updated provision says.
International relations expert Michael Szanto told RadarOnline.com the paranoid act by maniacal despot Kim, 42, doesn't make any sense, especially since the "United States has no immediate plan to take out the ruthless dictator."
However, the nuclear scenario remains a disturbing threat since no one really knows what Kim is likely to do next – with or without provocation.
"This kind of high-profile statement shows the unstable, paranoid unpredictability of the regime and why we need to be very much on alert," Szanto told RadarOnline.com.
Experts Fear Nuclear False Flag
"It's very scary and a real danger. This is a statement that is irresponsible and troubling," he continued. "He could easily die of a heart attack, and they can deliberately lie and say we poisoned him – giving them a reason to attack."
What's more, Russia "can carry out an assassination that is specifically designed to falsely incriminate the United States and trigger a nuclear showdown."
Experts said Kim currently commands the country's nuclear arsenal and his death would create a vicious bloodbath among rivals – especially his bloodthirsty sister Kim Yo-jong, 38, who built a brutal reputation after throwing one defiant general into a vat of hungry piranhas, and frying a defiant politician with a flamethrower.
Experts Say North Korea Panicked
Andrei Lankov, an international relations professor at Kookmin University in Seoul, said putting the nuclear option into law is a clear sign the totalitarian communist nation is scared.
"Iran was the wake-up call," he said. "North Korea saw the remarkable efficiency of the U.S.-Israeli decapitation attacks, which immediately eliminated the greater part of the Iranian leadership.
"They must be terrified."