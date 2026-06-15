EXCLUSIVE: Rocket Man's Doomsday Solution — Crazed North Korean Tyrant Kim Jong-Un Mandates Nuclear Strikes on U.S. to Protect Himself

Insiders said the March 22 move by the Supreme People's Assembly was motivated by the United States' quick and effective elimination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the early airstrikes of the Iran War.

"If the command-and-control system over the state's nuclear forces is placed in danger by hostile forces' attacks ... a nuclear strike shall be launched automatically and immediately," the updated provision says.

International relations expert Michael Szanto told RadarOnline.com the paranoid act by maniacal despot Kim, 42, doesn't make any sense, especially since the "United States has no immediate plan to take out the ruthless dictator."

However, the nuclear scenario remains a disturbing threat since no one really knows what Kim is likely to do next – with or without provocation.

"This kind of high-profile statement shows the unstable, paranoid unpredictability of the regime and why we need to be very much on alert," Szanto told RadarOnline.com.