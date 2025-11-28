EXCLUSIVE: Keri Russell Slams Hollywood's Obsession With Plastic Surgery – 'It's Such a Weird Thing to Be a Woman'
Nov. 28 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Keri Russell's character on Netflix's The Diplomat is messy – and the 49-year-old can relate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It's such a weird thing to be a woman," the star said in a recent interview about her character, the harried U.S. ambassador Kate Wyler.
Speaking Out On Plastic Surgery
"Everyone has an opinion about the way you look, the way you dress, the way your hair is."
She should know: Her haircut in the second season of Felicity became a major pop-culture moment in 1999 that some blamed for the show's ratings decline.
RadarOnline.com can reveal, the mom of three admitted she and her friends are stunned by how prevalent plastic surgery has become.
"We're inundated with these movie stars," she told the outlet. "Even though they might be 50 or 60 years old, they look amazing."
Plans To Age Naturally
For her part, however, she prefers to age naturally.
"I like the way I look on the show," she mused. "And it's amazing that I feel like that's strange."