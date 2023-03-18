Legendary Saxophonist Kenny G Seeks To End Spousal Support As Touring Opportunities 'Dry Up'
Kenny G divorced his second wife, Lyndie Benson, back in 2013 and agreed to send her $40,000 a month in spousal support.
However, the 66-year-old musician is now looking to end the pricey payments after opportunities to tour continue to "dry up" in recent years.
G and Benson were married for 21 years and had two children together, Max and Noah. At the time of their divorce, the saxophonist was widely reported to be worth around $50 million.
He agreed to send the large sum of money for over 9 years until he filed legal papers in 2021 to end the cash flow going to his ex-wife.
G's legal team wrote, "Kenny is a Grammy award winning saxophonist with a long successful career and more than 15 albums."
"However, as explained in the accompanying declaration of Kenny, for the last 2-3 years Kenny's touring opportunities, where he earns the most income, have not only declined but his percentage of earnings from the tours have also declined," the continued.
The musician's lawyers did not disclose how much the musician is currently worth, but they did specify he sent his ex-wife $3.9 million since 2013.
"Lyndie is 57 years old, and, as far as Kenny knows, in good health,'" the legal team wrote. "Lyndie has refused to become fully self-supporting for almost 10 years. Kenny should not have to continue to bear the burden of her refusal to do so as his schedule continues to dry up."
Benson, in that time, has launched her own clothing company, Bleusalt. The "Malibi-inspired chic" line was described by the musician's ex as a "thriving fashion label" in a 2022 issue of Forbes magazine.
G is seeking to end the payments entirely, or to at least substantially reduce them. He's also asking the court to end the requirement that he maintain payments of a life support policy, which was granted under the divorce.
Benson was officially served the court papers after months of delays due to tax return disputes.
