'RHOC' Alum Kelly Dodd Going After Full Custody Of Daughter After Putting Ex-Husband's Explicit Texts On Blast
Kelly Dodd is over it! After putting her ex-husband Michael Dodd's harassing alleged text messages on blast, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum is planning on filing for full custody of their daughter, Jolie, 16, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Sources tell us that Kelly is over her ex's "disparaging" messages, so she's taking action. "She's been quiet for years for her daughter," one insider spilled.
Pals claim the Bravo star has been receiving "harassing" texts from Michael and his girlfriend, Laura White, alleging the couple has been "coming after" her for a while now.
"Every time they talk, there's name-calling," another insider revealed. "She's tired of the dysfunction." Sources claim that Michael isn't just sending his ex crude messages, but he's also allegedly "bullying" Kelly's husband, Rick Leventhal.
To make matters worse, Kelly and Michael's new lover don't see eye to eye. RadarOnline.com did some digging and it appears Laura's past includes legal drama, including a 2018 battery case and a recent eviction lawsuit — both of which were dismissed.
Kelly exposed her ex-husband's texts on Monday night, telling her fans, "My Ex husband is a Real winner!! HERE IS THE EVIDENCE!! Doesn’t care about his own kid.”
In the messages, Michael hurled derogatory insults her way, calling his daughter's mother a "f------ stupid b----," a "f------ stupid piece of s----,” and a "w----."
We're told the blowup came after Michael left Jolie to "fend for herself" when Kelly was out of town. According to sources close to the situation, Kelly claims Michael agreed to take their daughter but ended up ditching her to go to the desert with a friend, allegedly leaving the teenager unattended on a school night.
The text messages appeared to show that Kelly confirmed with Michael the dates she'd be out of town and asked if Jolie could stay with him. He allegedly responded, "ok," confirming the plan. After learning her ex also left town and instructed their daughter to make other plans without Kelly's approval, the RHOC alum fired off a text to Michael.
"I gave you the courtesy to let you know I'm out of town. You couldn't give me the same courtesy? What the f--- is wrong with you?" her message wrote.
RadarOnline.com is told that Jolie ended up staying at Kelly's house with one of the Bravo star's pals, who was kind enough to watch her amid the exes' drama.
"She's worried about her daughter," an insider told us, adding she's gunning for full custody soon. At the time of this post, the former couple — who divorced in 2011 — shares joint custody of Jolie.
We've reached out to Kelly and Michael for comment.