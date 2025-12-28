EXCLUSIVE: Emergency Room Horror — 'HIV-Positive' Suspect Accused of Targeting Hospital Workers With Infected Blood
Dec. 28 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Petty patient Kameron Gilchrist sprayed his own HIV-tainted blood into the eyes of two hospital workers in North Carolina and was collared for the sick stunt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to an arrest warrant, Gilchrist, 25, is facing felony assault charges for allegedly attacking the emergency room personnel at the University of North Carolina's Rex Hospital in Raleigh in March 2025 by ripping an IV from his arm and directing the infected fluid at their faces.
Medical Treatment Delayed His Arrest
Cops say Gilchrist was receiving diabetic treatment when he "unlawfully, willfully and feloniously" targeted the man and woman who had come to his aid. Investigators say the workers experienced eye irritation, in addition to being exposed to the virus.
Officials explain that Gilchrist was not immediately taken into custody because he was receiving medical and psychiatric treatment – but he was hauled in about six months later.
Hospital Cites Rising Violence Threats
A spokesperson for UNC Rex Health states the facility cannot answer specific questions but said: "Unfortunately, violent situations and threats of violence against health workers have become more common across the country."
On December 11, he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
He was sentenced to 91 days in jail, but he immediately walked free after receiving credit for time he already served, according to court documents.
According to reports, without a plea deal, he faced up to seven years in prison.