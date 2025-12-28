EXCLUSIVE: Emergency Room Horror — 'HIV-Positive' Suspect Accused of Targeting Hospital Workers With Infected Blood

Petty patient Kameron Gilchrist sprayed his own HIV-tainted blood into the eyes of two hospital workers in North Carolina and was collared for the sick stunt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to an arrest warrant, Gilchrist, 25, is facing felony assault charges for allegedly attacking the emergency room personnel at the University of North Carolina's Rex Hospital in Raleigh in March 2025 by ripping an IV from his arm and directing the infected fluid at their faces.