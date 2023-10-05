'NOT a Good Father': Sister of Tristan Thompson's First Baby Mama UNLOADS on NBA Star, Drags Kim Kardashian Into Deadbeat Daddy Mess

Tristan Thompson may be on the Kardashians' good side — but that's not the case for his other children's loved ones. The NBA star, 32, has four children with three different women. Thompson shares his oldest son, Prince, with his ex, Jordan Craig, and after the latest episode of The Kardashians, in which Kim Kardashian called him a "good dad," Craig's family is speaking out.

Source: @alleyesonjordyc/Instagram Prince is Tristan's oldest child.

Kim's sister Khloé Kardashian famously welcomed two kids — daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 13 — with the serial cheater. Despite Thompson being caught in endless infidelities, including cheating on Khloé while pregnant and impregnating another woman behind her back while secretly waiting on their surrogate to give birth, Kim told viewers she had the basketball player's back.

"I know you guys are gonna hate me for this, and you're gonna hate us, and you're gonna think Khloé's whatever," Kim said in the latest episode of the family's Hulu show. "It's so crazy because he's such a good friend and he's such a good dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend." "You want to obviously hate him for that. Yeah, of course, his actions and who he was are so f----- up, I can't deny that, and we've had our talks about it and had our fights about it... but he’s also shown so many decent things and has been a really good person and friend."

On Thursday, Jordan's sister addressed Kim head-on while accusing Tristan of allegedly using Prince for photo ops. "It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister's privacy I haven't for over 7 years, but this is just too much," Kai wrote.

She also said that it's "painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can't seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince," adding, "the fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it's for a party or planned photo opportunity, is appalling and inexcusable." That's when she took aim at Kim.

Source: MEGA Khloé has two kids with the serial cheater.

"@Kim Kardashian, I don't want to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children. That's nice if he's been a good friend to you, but let's consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man's character," she continued. Addressing the rumors revolving around how much child support Thompson pays Jordan, her sister spewed, "On another note, to set the record straight, the child support rumors are INACCURATE!" Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Source: MEGA Jordan's sister claims he doesn't even pay child support anymore.

According to Jordan's sister, "Tristan has not paid that child support in a very long time and has stopped paying Prince's school tuition. Yet he's being applauded for picking-up/dropping-off other kids to school/activities. He hasn't even inquired where Prince goes to school now. "Despite it all, my sister continues to work multiple jobs as she has since she was 16- years-old, so that Prince will never have to feel a difference. But regardless, stepping up for your son is not all about money it's about the time spent."

She also tagged Tristan directly with an epic mic drop. "@RealTristanı3 you are NOT a good father if you can't be a good father to ALL of your children," Jordan's sister concluded. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Tristan and Kardashians' reps for comment.

