EXCLUSIVE: John Lennon's 'Real' Final Words to Be Revealed in New Film — Including Beatles Icon's Eerie 'Death Prediction' Hours Before He Was Shot

RadarOnline.com can reveal the yet-untitled film focuses on the couple's RKO Radio conversation on 8 December 1980, recorded just hours before Lennon was gunned down by Mark David Chapman .

John Lennon 's "real" final words are set to be examined in filmmaker Steven Soderbergh's new documentary, built around the lengthy interview the tragic Beatles icon and his wife, Yoko Ono , gave on the afternoon before the singer was shot dead outside the Dakota building in New York.

The interview was part of a press push for Double Fantasy, Lennon's first album in five years at the time. Though the singer also sat for nine hours with Rolling Stone on 5 December, the RKO recording captured the last sustained reflections Lennon intended the world to hear – rather than his shock-filled utterance that followed his shooting later that night.

Soderbergh said: "I'm not looking to re-invent the form (of documentary.) I'm just hoping to create a film that gets as many people as possible to hear what John and Yoko had to say on that afternoon before he was killed."

The filmmaker, 62, added about the RKO recording: "They were both so free in their discussions. As someone who has been interviewed many times, I was surprised at how open and excited they were to talk. You would think they had never been interviewed before."