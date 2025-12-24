EXCLUSIVE: How Late Comedy Icon Joan Rivers Convinced Country Music Veteran Judy Collins Not to Take Her Life After Her Son Died by Suicide

The late stand-up and actress, who died aged 81 in 2014 , got in touch with the sad songbird when she lost her only son, Clark, to suicide in 1992 at the age of 33. Send in the Clowns singer Collins has now told how a call from Rivers – killed by a cardiac arrest following complications from surgery – saved her from following him down the same grim path.

She told interviewer Rona Cherry, who chatted to the singer for the January/February issue of Spirituality & Health magazine: "When my son died, I really didn't know if I would make it. It was devastating to me. I thought my life was finished, and I was getting ready to put my career on hold and cancel all my scheduled performances."

When Rona asked: "What stopped you?", Collins revealed: "I got a call from Joan Rivers – whose husband had committed suicide a few years before. She said, 'I know you want to quit, but you can't stop working, because if you do, you aren't going to heal.'

"I took her words to heart. Therapy, meditation, writing, and having the support of family and compassionate friends all helped me. Friends keep us on the planet."

Collins has had tattoos of her son's name and a bluebird inked on her wrist as she believes they are a way to "survive death."