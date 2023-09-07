Home > News > NFL Estate Battle: Jim Brown's Daughter Files Lawsuit Claiming Late NFL Star Suffered From CTE, Demands Will and Trust Be Invalidated Source: MEGA NFL legend Jim Brown's daughter, Kimberly Brown, recently filed legal documents claiming that her father suffered from CTE before his death. By: Connor Surmonte Sep. 7 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

NFL legend Jim Brown's daughter, Kimberly Brown, recently filed legal documents in court claiming that her father suffered from extreme CTE in the years leading up to his death, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to the court documents obtained by the Blast, Kimberly petitioned the court to invalidate her father's will and trust due to the alleged CTE he suffered prior to his passing earlier this year.

She cited "undue influence" and lack of "capacity" when the NFL star signed the documents in 2016, and she blamed her stepmother – Monique Brown – for having Jim sign the documents at a time when he was mentally incapacitated and suffering from football-related CTE. Jim Brown passed away on May 18, 2023, at the age of 87.

In her filing, Kimberly alleged that her father was not of sound mind when he signed the documents because he was dealing with cognitive decline, dementia, and Parkinson's disease allegedly caused by CTE. Kimberly further claimed that she observed her father's declining mental state in the year leading up to the creation of the will and trust and that she noticed he had trouble remembering recent events, seemed confused, and had difficulty articulating his thoughts during conversations.

She also noticed that his eyes regularly glazed over – indicating a lack of attention – and a regular tendency to stray away from topics. The will and trust, which were both executed upon Jim’s death earlier this year, made Monique Brown the sole executor of the NFL legend’s estate.

While it is currently unclear how much money Jim had in the bank at the time of his death, the filing mentioned a $7.5 million Los Angeles mansion and various assets such as automobiles, jewelry, copyrights, trademarks, art, furnishings, and personal effects. Following Jim's death, the multi-million dollar LA home was transferred into Monique's name.

While it is currently unclear how much money Jim had in the bank at the time of his death, the filing mentioned a $7.5 million Los Angeles mansion and various assets such as automobiles, jewelry, copyrights, trademarks, art, furnishings, and personal effects. Following Jim's death, the multi-million dollar LA home was transferred into Monique's name.

Kimberly also claimed in the newly filed petition that her father was suspicious of his wife and often spoke negatively about her. She alleged that he would become anxious and attempt to talk in code or end conversations when Monique entered the room.

Source: MEGA Jim's daughter also requested the court to revoke the transfer deed of the late NFL legend's $7.5 million Los Angeles mansion.

Meanwhile, Kimberly allegedly observed a rapid decline in her father's health – including diminished capacity, hearing loss, mobility problems, and significant weight loss – around ten months before he signed the disputed will and trust. According to Kimberly, Jim often discussed his final wishes with his children – including specific gifts, which he referred to as "tokens” – that he wanted to leave to them. As a result, Kimberly ultimately asked the court to void Jim’s current will and trust. She is also seeking the court's intervention to revoke the transfer deed of the $7.5 million LA mansion.

Jim’s wife and Kimberly’s stepmother announced the NFL legend’s death on Instagram in May. “To the world, he was an activist, actor, and football star,” she wrote at the time. “To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.” “Our hearts are broken,” Monique added.

