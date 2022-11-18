JetSet, King Of College Dropout-Turned-Rich Kid Instagram Influencers, Wants People To 'Quit Their Jobs' To Chase Their Dreams

In the interview he said he believes that a lack of conviction and fear of the unknown traps billions of people in “meaningless” jobs and stops them from reaching their potential.

“So many people are essentially acting like mindless zombies and just clocking in and out of soul-destroying jobs because they are too scared to chase their dreams,” JetSet said.

“There is this herd mentality with lots of people which makes them feel like they can’t do anything that their neighbors or co-workers aren’t doing.

“You’ve got a mortgage so you can’t leave your job until that’s paid off. But then what about college fees for your kids? And then you’ve got to worry about your retirement and buying a condo.

“They mount up on people’s backs like a ton of bricks and they never feel that they can let go and chase their dreams.