Jesse Jackson Wants To Resolve Sesame Place Theme Park Mess: 'SeaWorld Has An Opportunity To Be Different'

Jackson starts off by saying that he was shocked by the viral video of the two girls being ignored by Rosita but not surprised. “We have watched discrimination in the form of excessive force by the police, just as we have seen wrongful hiring practices, but to see discrimination against our innocent children is a line that we cannot allow the enemies of progress to think that they can cross,” he wrote. “We must collectively let SeaWorld and other companies know that we will not accept racism against anyone and certainly not our innocent children.”