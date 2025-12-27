Your tip
Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein's Disturbing Amazon Shopping List Exposed: Schoolgirl Uniforms, Sex Toys, Costumes and Candy in Chilling DOJ Document Dump

Composite photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: DOJ/ Amazon

The Department of Justice revealed 1,006 Amazon receipts detailing Jeffrey Epstein’s online purchases.

Profile Image

Dec. 27 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Newly released federal documents detailing the online shopping habits of Jeffrey Epstein have provided a disturbing glimpse into the convicted sex offender's private life.

The documents expose purchases of schoolgirl uniforms, sexual devices, costumes associated with authority figures and children's items, RadarOnline.com can report.

Epstein's Amazon Receipts

jeffrey epstein disturbing amazon shopping list exposed schoolgirl uniforms
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ

The records show Epstein ordered four regulation girls’ school uniforms in 2018.

The records, which include 1,006 Amazon receipts from 2014 to 2019, are part of a massive trove of documents released by the Department of Justice. They show Epstein ordering a wide range of items that experts say reflect deeply troubling behavioral patterns.

Among the purchases were four regulation girls' school uniforms shipped to Epstein's Upper East Side home in 2018. The order included full-body dresses, twill girls' shorts and a Tommy Hilfiger girls adjustable pleated skirt. Just days after Christmas that same year, Epstein ordered a $61.50 Sonic prostate massager marketed for "home use prostate health".

Relational trauma psychologist Desiree Nazarian said the items, viewed together, are especially alarming.

"The presence of these child-coded items alongside these sexual tools is so clinically alarming," she said.

Nazarian described Epstein's shopping history as a window into predatory behavior and a desire for control.

"Everything on this list is really common in predatory profiles. It's marked by coercion, entitlement, dominance and control of narrative," she said.

'Clinically Alarming'

jeffrey epstein disturbing amazon shopping list exposed schoolgirl uniforms
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ

Epstein’s Amazon history included vaginal tightening pills.

Additional purchases included Vagifirm all-natural vaginal tightening pills, ordered in April 2017, which claim to promote increased lubrication, libido and firmer breasts.

In August 2018 — 10 months before his arrest — Epstein also ordered a novelty black-and-white prisoner costume. He later purchased an FBI costume, Israel Defense Force combat pants, sauna hats, and multiple books by Vladimir Nabokov, including the novel Lolita.

Nazarian said the costumes suggested a fixation on power dynamics.

"It's all about eroticized hierarchy, the FBI costume, the tuxedo. It's role play around dominance, punishment, impunity, it's like this oscillation between being the authority and staging the persecution," she said.

The receipts also show that Epstein ordered a tuxedo and accessories in July 2017, and that nine pairs of binoculars were shipped to properties in Manhattan, West Palm Beach, and on Little Saint James Island. Some binoculars were military-grade and cost more than $200.

Candy and Junk Food

jeffrey epstein disturbing amazon shopping list exposed schoolgirl uniforms
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ

Records also show Epstein ordered baby clothes and toddler toys.

Epstein's orders also included large quantities of junk food such as Twinkies, Ring Dings, Devil Dogs, candy bars and cookies. Nazarian suggested even those purchases could carry psychological meaning.

"When I think about junk food, it's culturally associated with adolescence and under-regulated environments," she said.

The records further show Epstein purchased medical equipment, including a CPAP machine and accessories, as well as cognitive supplements. Baby clothes and toddler toys — such as blocks, rattles, and stacking toys — were also delivered to his Manhattan residence.

