Jeffrey Epstein's Disturbing Amazon Shopping List Exposed: Schoolgirl Uniforms, Sex Toys, Costumes and Candy in Chilling DOJ Document Dump

The records, which include 1,006 Amazon receipts from 2014 to 2019, are part of a massive trove of documents released by the Department of Justice. They show Epstein ordering a wide range of items that experts say reflect deeply troubling behavioral patterns.

Among the purchases were four regulation girls' school uniforms shipped to Epstein's Upper East Side home in 2018. The order included full-body dresses, twill girls' shorts and a Tommy Hilfiger girls adjustable pleated skirt. Just days after Christmas that same year, Epstein ordered a $61.50 Sonic prostate massager marketed for "home use prostate health".

Relational trauma psychologist Desiree Nazarian said the items, viewed together, are especially alarming.

"The presence of these child-coded items alongside these sexual tools is so clinically alarming," she said.

Nazarian described Epstein's shopping history as a window into predatory behavior and a desire for control.

"Everything on this list is really common in predatory profiles. It's marked by coercion, entitlement, dominance and control of narrative," she said.